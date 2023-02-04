Pacific224
Central336

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Pacific 9-13_22. Central 7-7_14.

Power-play opportunities_Pacific 0 of 0; Central 0 of 0.

Goalies_Pacific, Skinner 13-10-3 (7 shots-4 saves), Pacific, Thompson 19-13-3 (7-4). Central, Hellebuyck 24-15-1 (9-7), Central, Saros 19-13-5 (13-11).

A_19,256 (19,250). T_0:38.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you