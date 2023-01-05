|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delancy
|18
|0-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|23
|1-5
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|5
|Johnson
|32
|3-7
|5-5
|2-6
|3
|0
|11
|Maletic
|25
|6-12
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|15
|Washington
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Wood
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|0
|Ndiaye
|23
|4-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|Burns
|17
|2-6
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|7
|Cook
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|12-15
|4-25
|11
|13
|59
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood).
Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood).
Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CCSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Momoh
|21
|2-5
|0-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Amos
|31
|4-12
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|8
|Rodgers
|27
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|15
|Scantlebury
|31
|3-11
|3-4
|0-1
|7
|4
|10
|Snoddy
|33
|6-9
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|0
|14
|Breland
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Sweatman
|13
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|7
|Brown
|11
|5-7
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|11
|Ostrowsky
|9
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Dehnavi
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Limric
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-64
|6-9
|7-32
|18
|11
|78
Percentages: FG .484, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Rodgers 3-5, Breland 2-3, Snoddy 2-3, Brown 1-1, Sweatman 1-2, Scantlebury 1-4, Ostrowsky 0-1, Amos 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Momoh, Snoddy).
Turnovers: 6 (Brown 2, Amos, Momoh, Scantlebury, Sweatman).
Steals: 6 (Scantlebury 3, Amos 2, Ostrowsky).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LIU
|29
|30
|—
|59
|CCSU
|34
|44
|—
|78
A_314 (2,654).
