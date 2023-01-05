FGFTReb
LIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delancy180-51-21-2001
Greene231-53-41-6125
Johnson323-75-52-63011
Maletic256-121-20-01215
Washington305-90-00-21412
Wood240-30-00-2300
Ndiaye234-40-00-3028
Burns172-62-20-4217
Cook80-20-00-0020
Totals20021-5312-154-25111359

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood).

Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CCSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Momoh212-50-21-6024
Amos314-120-00-5208
Rodgers276-100-00-32015
Scantlebury313-113-40-17410
Snoddy336-90-03-112014
Breland182-50-00-2206
Sweatman132-32-21-2217
Brown115-70-02-20211
Ostrowsky91-21-10-0113
Dehnavi50-00-00-0000
Limric10-00-00-0010
Totals20031-646-97-32181178

Percentages: FG .484, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Rodgers 3-5, Breland 2-3, Snoddy 2-3, Brown 1-1, Sweatman 1-2, Scantlebury 1-4, Ostrowsky 0-1, Amos 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Momoh, Snoddy).

Turnovers: 6 (Brown 2, Amos, Momoh, Scantlebury, Sweatman).

Steals: 6 (Scantlebury 3, Amos 2, Ostrowsky).

Technical Fouls: None.

LIU293059
CCSU344478

A_314 (2,654).

