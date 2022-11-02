Cent. Michigan1477735
N. Illinois0071522

First Quarter

CMU_Bauer 6 run (Meeder kick), 10:30.

CMU_Jo.Wilson 23 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 4:50.

Second Quarter

CMU_T.Davis 15 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 7:38.

Third Quarter

NIU_Soraghan 11 pass from Cremascoli (J.Richardson kick), 6:29.

CMU_Bauer 7 run (Meeder kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

NIU_Tewes 34 pass from Cremascoli (Cremascoli pass from Thornton), 14:18.

NIU_Green-May 57 fumble return (J.Richardson kick), 11:31.

CMU_Moretti 0 fumble return (Meeder kick), 7:17.

A_6,055.

CMUNIU
First downs2715
Total Net Yards451316
Rushes-yards54-24533-158
Passing206158
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns4-831-14
Interceptions Ret.1-01-8
Comp-Att-Int17-27-113-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-1
Punts3-35.04-44.0
Fumbles-Lost4-31-1
Penalties-Yards10-1039-105
Time of Possession35:2224:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Bauer 14-109, Nichols 28-92, Emanuel 6-30, C.Brown 1-7, Hicks 1-4, Stepney 1-3, Richardson 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), J.Wilson 1-(minus 1). N. Illinois, Waylee 20-136, A.Brown 6-17, Cremascoli 3-15, Lynch 2-3, Credle 1-(minus 6), Travis 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Richardson 13-22-1-150, Bauer 3-4-0-36, Elzinga 1-1-0-20. N. Illinois, Cremascoli 13-33-1-158.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, J.Wilson 3-33, C.Carriere 3-30, McGaughy 2-36, Hogan 2-34, Kieft 2-30, Conley 2-18, T.Davis 1-15, C.Parker 1-6, Young 1-4. N. Illinois, Thornton 5-49, Tewes 3-70, Tucker 2-12, McCray 1-13, Soraghan 1-11, Waylee 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cent. Michigan, Meeder 51.

