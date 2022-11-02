|Cent. Michigan
|14
|7
|7
|7
|—
|35
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|7
|15
|—
|22
First Quarter
CMU_Bauer 6 run (Meeder kick), 10:30.
CMU_Jo.Wilson 23 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
CMU_T.Davis 15 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 7:38.
Third Quarter
NIU_Soraghan 11 pass from Cremascoli (J.Richardson kick), 6:29.
CMU_Bauer 7 run (Meeder kick), :36.
Fourth Quarter
NIU_Tewes 34 pass from Cremascoli (Cremascoli pass from Thornton), 14:18.
NIU_Green-May 57 fumble return (J.Richardson kick), 11:31.
CMU_Moretti 0 fumble return (Meeder kick), 7:17.
A_6,055.
|CMU
|NIU
|First downs
|27
|15
|Total Net Yards
|451
|316
|Rushes-yards
|54-245
|33-158
|Passing
|206
|158
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-83
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-27-1
|13-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Punts
|3-35.0
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-103
|9-105
|Time of Possession
|35:22
|24:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Bauer 14-109, Nichols 28-92, Emanuel 6-30, C.Brown 1-7, Hicks 1-4, Stepney 1-3, Richardson 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), J.Wilson 1-(minus 1). N. Illinois, Waylee 20-136, A.Brown 6-17, Cremascoli 3-15, Lynch 2-3, Credle 1-(minus 6), Travis 1-(minus 7).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Richardson 13-22-1-150, Bauer 3-4-0-36, Elzinga 1-1-0-20. N. Illinois, Cremascoli 13-33-1-158.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, J.Wilson 3-33, C.Carriere 3-30, McGaughy 2-36, Hogan 2-34, Kieft 2-30, Conley 2-18, T.Davis 1-15, C.Parker 1-6, Young 1-4. N. Illinois, Thornton 5-49, Tewes 3-70, Tucker 2-12, McCray 1-13, Soraghan 1-11, Waylee 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cent. Michigan, Meeder 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.