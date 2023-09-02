All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
Bayern Munich0000000
Copenhagen0000000
Galatasaray0000000
Manchester United0000000
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 12:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich (England) vs, Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Copenhagen vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal0000000
Lens0000000
PSV Eindhoven0000000
Sevilla0000000
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Arsenal (England) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Lens (France), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Lens vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Lens vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Arsenal vs, Sevilla, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Lens vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.

PSV vs. Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP C
GPWDLGFGAPts
Braga0000000
Napoli0000000
Real Madrid0000000
Union Berlin0000000
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Union Berlin (Germany), 12:45 p.m.

Braga (Portugal) vs. Napoli (Italy), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Union Berlin vs Braga, 12:45 p.m.

Napoli vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Braga vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Union Berlin vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Napoli vs. Union Berlin, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Braga, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Braga vs. Union Berlin, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Napoli vs. Braga, 3 p.m.

Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GPWDLGFGAPts
Benfica0000000
Inter Milan0000000
Real Sociedad0000000
Red Bull Salzburg0000000
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 3 p.m.

Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad, 12:45 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Inter Milan vs. Salzburg, 12:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Real Socieded, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Benfica vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Inter Milan vs. Real Socieded, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GPWDLGFGAPts
Atlético Madrid0000000
Feyenoord0000000
Glasgow Celtic0000000
Lazio0000000
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), 3 p.m.

Lazio (Italy) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 4

Atlético Madrid vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Feyenoord vs. Lazio, 12:45 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Atlético Madrid vs. Glasgow Celtic, 3 p.m.

Lazio vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Lazio vs. Glasgow Celtic, 12:45 p.n.

Feyenoord vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Atlético Madrid vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GPWDLGFGAPts
Borussia Dortmund0000000
AC Milan0000000
Newcastle0000000
Paris Saint-Germain0000000
Tuesday, Sept. 19

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Newcastle (England), 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 4

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Newcastle vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle, 12:45 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GPWDLGFGAPts
Manchester City0000000
Leipzig0000000
Red Star Belgrade0000000
Young Boys0000000
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Leipzig (Germany), 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City (England) vs. Red Star (Serbia), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 4

Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Leipzig vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Manchester City vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Manchester City vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP H
GPWDLGFGAPts
Antwerp0000000
Barcelona0000000
Porto0000000
Shakhtar Donetsk0000000
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Antwerp (Belgium), 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Porto (Portugal) at Hamburg, Germany, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct 4

Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Porto vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Antwerp vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona at Hamburg, Germany, 12:45 p.m.

Porto vs. Antwerp, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp at Hamburg, Germany, 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Antwerp vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you