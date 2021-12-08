(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance

a-advanced to Round of 16

GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Manchester City6402181012
a-Paris Saint-Germain632113811
RB Leipzig621315147
Club Brugge61146204
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Club Brugge (Belgium) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1

Manchester City (England) 6, RB Leipzig (Germany) 3

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Manchester City 0

RB Leipzig 1, Club Brugge 2

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Club Brugge 1, Manchester City 5

Paris Saint-Germain 3, RB Leipzig 2

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Manchester City 4, Club Brugge 1

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Club Brugge 0, RB Leipzig 5

Manchester City 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Paris Saint-German 4, Club Brugge 1

RB Leipzig 2, Manchester City 1

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Liverpool660017618
a-Atlético Madrid6213787
Porto61234115
AC Milan6114694
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Porto (Portugal) 0

Liverpool (England) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2

Tuesday, Sept. 28

AC Milan 1, Atlético Madrid 2

Porto 1, Liverpool 5

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Atlético Madrid 2, Liverpool 3

Porto 1, AC Milan 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

AC Milan 1, Porto 1

Liverpool 2, Atlético Madrid 0

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Atlético Madrid 0, AC Milan 1

Liverpool 2, Porto 0

Tuesday, Dec. 7

AC Milan 1, Liverpool 2

Porto 1, Atlético Madrid 3

GROUP C
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Ajax660020518
a-Sporting Lisbon630314129
Borussia Dortmund630310119
Besiktas60063190
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Besiktas (Turkey) 1, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 5

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Ajax 2, Besiktas 0

Borussia Dortmund 1, Sporting Lisbon 0

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 4

Ajax 4, Borussia Dortmund 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3

Sporting Lisbon 4, Besiktas 0

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Besiktas 1, Ajax 2

Sporting Lisbon 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2

Borussia Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0

GROUP D
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Real Madrid650114315
a-Inter Milan63128510
Sheriff62137117
Shakhtar Donetsk60242121
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Real Madrid 1, Sheriff 2

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Inter Milan 3, Sheriff 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Sheriff 1, Inter Milan 3

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Sheriff 0, Real Madrid 3

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Sheriff 1

GROUP E
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Bayern Munich660022318
a-Benfica6222798
Barcelona6213297
Dynamo Kyiv60151111
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Barcelona (Spain) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 3

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Benfica (Lisbon) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Bayern 5, Dynamo Kyiv 0

Benfica 3, Barcelona 0

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Barcelona 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0

Benfica 0, Bayern Munich 4

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Dynamo Kyiv 1, Bayern Munich 2

Barcelona 0, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0

Benfica 2, Dynamo Kiev 0

GROUP F
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Manchester United632111811
Villarreal5212977
Atalanta513110106
Young Boys61237125
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Young Boys (Switzerland) 2, Manchester United (England) 1

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Atalanta (Italy) 2

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Atalanta 1, Young Boys 0

Manchester United 2, Villarreal 1

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Manchester United 3, Atalanta 2

Young Boys 1, Villarreal 4

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Atalanta 2, Manchester United 2

Villarreal 2, Young Boys 0

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2

Young Boys 3, Atalanta 3

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Atalanta vs. Villarreal, ppd.

Manchester United 1, Young Boys 1

GROUP G
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Lille63217411
a-RB Salzburg63128610
Sevilla6132556
Wolfsburg61223105
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Sevilla (Spain) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 1

Lille (France) 0, Wolfsburg (Germany) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

RB Salzburg 2, Lille 1

Wolfsburg 1, Sevilla 1

Wednesday, Oct. 20

RB Salzburg 3, Wolfsburg 1

Lille 0, Sevilla 0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Wolfsburg 2, RB Salzburg 1

Sevilla 1, Lille 2

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Lille 1, Salzburg 0

Sevilla 2, Wolfsburg 0

Wednesday, Dec. 8

RB Salzburg 1, Sevilla 0

Wolfsburg 1, Lille 3

GROUP H
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Juventus650110615
a-Chelsea641113413
Zenit St. Petersburg612310105
Malmö60151141
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Chelsea (England) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 0

Malmö (Sweden) 0, Juventus (Italy) 3

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Zenit St. Petersburg 4, Malmö 0

Juventus 1, Chelsea 0

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Chelsea 4, Malmö 0

Zenit St. Petersburg 0, Juventus 1

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Malmö 0, Chelsea 1

Juventus 4, Zenit St. Petersburg 2

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Chelsea 4, Juventus 0

Malmö 1, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Juventus 1, Malmö 0

Zenit St. Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3

