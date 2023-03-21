Jan. 19-21 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Steve Stricker)
Feb. 9-11 _ Trophy Hassan II (Stephen Ames)
Feb. 17-19 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)
March 3-5 _ Cologuard Classic (David Toms)
March 17-19 _ Hoag Classic (Ernie Els)
March 24-26 _ The Galleri Classic, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
April 21-23 _ Invited Celebrity Classic, Irving, Texas
April 28-30 _ Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas
May 5-7 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.
May 11-14 _ Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
May 25-28 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Frisco, Texas
June 2-4 _ Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa
June 9-11 _ American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
June 23-25 _ DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.
June 29-July 2 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wis.
July 13-16 _ Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio
July 27-30 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Bridgend, United Kingdom
Aug. 11-13 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Aug. 18-20 _ Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta
Aug. 25-27 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.
Sept. 8-10 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis
Sept. 15-17 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Sept. 22-24 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Oct. 6-8 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Oct. 13-15 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.
Oct. 20-22 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.
Nov. 3-5 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.
Nov. 9-12 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix
