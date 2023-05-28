Sunday
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Purse: $8.7 million
Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Emiliano Grillo
|67-65-72-68—272
|-8
|x-Adam Schenk
|66-67-67-72—272
|-8
|Harry Hall
|62-66-72-73—273
|-7
|Scottie Scheffler
|67-67-72-67—273
|-7
|Paul Haley
|73-68-66-67—274
|-6
|Sam Burns
|67-70-70-68—275
|-5
|Rickie Fowler
|68-71-69-67—275
|-5
|Michael Kim
|67-71-70-67—275
|-5
|Max Homa
|67-69-71-69—276
|-4
|Mark Hubbard
|69-69-69-69—276
|-4
|Kevin Streelman
|68-69-68-71—276
|-4
|Harris English
|65-66-70-76—277
|-3
|Aaron Rai
|71-68-67-71—277
|-3
|Chad Ramey
|68-69-69-71—277
|-3
|Justin Rose
|69-66-72-70—277
|-3
|Austin Eckroat
|69-66-72-71—278
|-2
|Russell Henley
|68-71-69-70—278
|-2
|Viktor Hovland
|71-68-66-73—278
|-2
|David Lipsky
|67-69-69-73—278
|-2
|Justin Suh
|68-70-66-74—278
|-2
|Byeong Hun An
|67-66-72-74—279
|-1
|Aaron Baddeley
|70-71-71-67—279
|-1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|70-68-70-71—279
|-1
|Thomas Detry
|70-68-71-70—279
|-1
|Ryan Fox
|67-71-69-72—279
|-1
|Kramer Hickok
|70-69-71-69—279
|-1
|Austin Smotherman
|67-73-70-69—279
|-1
|Carson Young
|69-66-75-69—279
|-1
|Brian Harman
|70-69-67-74—280
|E
|Lee Hodges
|69-67-74-70—280
|E
|Si Woo Kim
|67-70-70-73—280
|E
|Kurt Kitayama
|70-71-71-68—280
|E
|Peter Malnati
|69-67-72-72—280
|E
|Collin Morikawa
|73-67-70-70—280
|E
|Alex Noren
|68-69-74-69—280
|E
|Andrew Putnam
|66-70-70-74—280
|E
|Robby Shelton
|66-67-76-71—280
|E
|Sam Stevens
|71-66-72-71—280
|E
|Sepp Straka
|69-71-70-70—280
|E
|Luke Donald
|71-69-69-72—281
|+1
|Billy Horschel
|67-74-70-70—281
|+1
|Min Woo Lee
|67-71-70-73—281
|+1
|Andrew Novak
|68-66-74-73—281
|+1
|Scott Piercy
|69-68-72-72—281
|+1
|Chez Reavie
|67-69-75-70—281
|+1
|Alex Smalley
|70-71-68-72—281
|+1
|Jimmy Walker
|73-67-71-70—281
|+1
|Nick Hardy
|72-69-71-70—282
|+2
|Patton Kizzire
|69-69-73-71—282
|+2
|Matthew NeSmith
|70-69-73-70—282
|+2
|Vincent Norrman
|70-71-71-70—282
|+2
|Will Gordon
|71-68-69-75—283
|+3
|Ben Griffin
|67-69-75-72—283
|+3
|Tom Hoge
|66-74-69-74—283
|+3
|Maverick McNealy
|71-70-74-68—283
|+3
|Akshay Bhatia
|69-68-70-77—284
|+4
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-69-75-73—285
|+5
|Luke List
|70-70-71-74—285
|+5
|Justin Lower
|70-68-73-74—285
|+5
|Ben Martin
|69-69-68-79—285
|+5
|Patrick Rodgers
|72-67-70-76—285
|+5
|Brendon Todd
|69-71-71-74—285
|+5
|Cameron Champ
|70-71-73-72—286
|+6
|Erik Compton
|69-70-78-69—286
|+6
|Zecheng Dou
|70-69-75-72—286
|+6
|Cody Gribble
|70-68-75-73—286
|+6
|J.J. Spaun
|70-69-70-77—286
|+6
|Joel Dahmen
|72-69-70-76—287
|+7
|Stephan Jaeger
|72-69-70-76—287
|+7
|Beau Hossler
|72-69-75-74—290
|+10
|Matthias Schwab
|69-72-77-72—290
|+10
|Russell Knox
|69-72-76-76—293
|+13
