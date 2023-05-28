Sunday

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.7 million

Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Emiliano Grillo67-65-72-68—272-8
x-Adam Schenk66-67-67-72—272-8
Harry Hall62-66-72-73—273-7
Scottie Scheffler67-67-72-67—273-7
Paul Haley73-68-66-67—274-6
Sam Burns67-70-70-68—275-5
Rickie Fowler68-71-69-67—275-5
Michael Kim67-71-70-67—275-5
Max Homa67-69-71-69—276-4
Mark Hubbard69-69-69-69—276-4
Kevin Streelman68-69-68-71—276-4
Harris English65-66-70-76—277-3
Aaron Rai71-68-67-71—277-3
Chad Ramey68-69-69-71—277-3
Justin Rose69-66-72-70—277-3
Austin Eckroat69-66-72-71—278-2
Russell Henley68-71-69-70—278-2
Viktor Hovland71-68-66-73—278-2
David Lipsky67-69-69-73—278-2
Justin Suh68-70-66-74—278-2
Byeong Hun An67-66-72-74—279-1
Aaron Baddeley70-71-71-67—279-1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout70-68-70-71—279-1
Thomas Detry70-68-71-70—279-1
Ryan Fox67-71-69-72—279-1
Kramer Hickok70-69-71-69—279-1
Austin Smotherman67-73-70-69—279-1
Carson Young69-66-75-69—279-1
Brian Harman70-69-67-74—280E
Lee Hodges69-67-74-70—280E
Si Woo Kim67-70-70-73—280E
Kurt Kitayama70-71-71-68—280E
Peter Malnati69-67-72-72—280E
Collin Morikawa73-67-70-70—280E
Alex Noren68-69-74-69—280E
Andrew Putnam66-70-70-74—280E
Robby Shelton66-67-76-71—280E
Sam Stevens71-66-72-71—280E
Sepp Straka69-71-70-70—280E
Luke Donald71-69-69-72—281+1
Billy Horschel67-74-70-70—281+1
Min Woo Lee67-71-70-73—281+1
Andrew Novak68-66-74-73—281+1
Scott Piercy69-68-72-72—281+1
Chez Reavie67-69-75-70—281+1
Alex Smalley70-71-68-72—281+1
Jimmy Walker73-67-71-70—281+1
Nick Hardy72-69-71-70—282+2
Patton Kizzire69-69-73-71—282+2
Matthew NeSmith70-69-73-70—282+2
Vincent Norrman70-71-71-70—282+2
Will Gordon71-68-69-75—283+3
Ben Griffin67-69-75-72—283+3
Tom Hoge66-74-69-74—283+3
Maverick McNealy71-70-74-68—283+3
Akshay Bhatia69-68-70-77—284+4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee68-69-75-73—285+5
Luke List70-70-71-74—285+5
Justin Lower70-68-73-74—285+5
Ben Martin69-69-68-79—285+5
Patrick Rodgers72-67-70-76—285+5
Brendon Todd69-71-71-74—285+5
Cameron Champ70-71-73-72—286+6
Erik Compton69-70-78-69—286+6
Zecheng Dou70-69-75-72—286+6
Cody Gribble70-68-75-73—286+6
J.J. Spaun70-69-70-77—286+6
Joel Dahmen72-69-70-76—287+7
Stephan Jaeger72-69-70-76—287+7
Beau Hossler72-69-75-74—290+10
Matthias Schwab69-72-77-72—290+10
Russell Knox69-72-76-76—293+13

