Thursday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,860; Par: 71

First Round

Steven Alker33-32—65
Stephen Ames32-33—65
John Huston33-32—65
Padraig Harrington34-32—66
Bernhard Langer32-34—66
Brian Gay33-34—67
Thongchai Jaidee34-33—67
Lee Janzen34-33—67
Miguel Angel Jimenez34-33—67
Gene Sauers34-33—67
Paul Broadhurst33-35—68
Alex Cejka33-35—68
Darren Clarke36-32—68
Marco Dawson35-33—68
Retief Goosen33-35—68
Colin Montgomerie33-35—68
Rod Pampling32-36—68
Jim Furyk35-34—69
Jerry Kelly36-33—69
Scott Parel37-32—69
Brett Quigley33-36—69
David Toms32-37—69
Kirk Triplett35-34—69
Doug Barron34-36—70
Ken Duke37-33—70
Steve Flesch33-38—71
Robert Karlsson35-36—71
Rocco Mediate36-35—71
Y.E. Yang34-37—71
K.J. Choi35-37—72
Paul Goydos36-36—72
Tim Petrovic38-34—72
Kevin Sutherland36-36—72

