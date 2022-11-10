Thursday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,860; Par: 71
First Round
|Steven Alker
|33-32—65
|Stephen Ames
|32-33—65
|John Huston
|33-32—65
|Padraig Harrington
|34-32—66
|Bernhard Langer
|32-34—66
|Brian Gay
|33-34—67
|Thongchai Jaidee
|34-33—67
|Lee Janzen
|34-33—67
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-33—67
|Gene Sauers
|34-33—67
|Paul Broadhurst
|33-35—68
|Alex Cejka
|33-35—68
|Darren Clarke
|36-32—68
|Marco Dawson
|35-33—68
|Retief Goosen
|33-35—68
|Colin Montgomerie
|33-35—68
|Rod Pampling
|32-36—68
|Jim Furyk
|35-34—69
|Jerry Kelly
|36-33—69
|Scott Parel
|37-32—69
|Brett Quigley
|33-36—69
|David Toms
|32-37—69
|Kirk Triplett
|35-34—69
|Doug Barron
|34-36—70
|Ken Duke
|37-33—70
|Steve Flesch
|33-38—71
|Robert Karlsson
|35-36—71
|Rocco Mediate
|36-35—71
|Y.E. Yang
|34-37—71
|K.J. Choi
|35-37—72
|Paul Goydos
|36-36—72
|Tim Petrovic
|38-34—72
|Kevin Sutherland
|36-36—72
