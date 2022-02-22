|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burnham
|24
|5-10
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|10
|Lampten
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|28
|5-9
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|18
|Tucker
|24
|3-7
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Underwood
|34
|8-14
|2-2
|1-8
|8
|2
|19
|Horton
|26
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|7
|Smart
|22
|4-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|10
|Faye
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Farrar
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Evdokimov
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Meeks
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-55
|11-13
|7-30
|12
|19
|83
Percentages: FG .582, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Smith 4-8, Tucker 2-5, Horton 1-1, Underwood 1-3, Meeks 0-1, Burnham 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Burnham).
Turnovers: 11 (Faye 3, Burnham 2, Tucker 2, Underwood 2, Horton, Smart).
Steals: 7 (Tucker 2, Underwood 2, Faye, Smart, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doherty
|20
|1-5
|5-7
|1-4
|0
|4
|7
|Djogo
|40
|10-15
|3-4
|0-7
|0
|1
|27
|Emanga
|36
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Telfort
|35
|4-13
|2-3
|1-4
|2
|5
|11
|Walters
|33
|6-8
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|14
|Strong
|27
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|8
|McClintock
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Nwagha
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|14-18
|3-18
|9
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Djogo 4-7, Strong 2-5, Emanga 1-1, Telfort 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Doherty, Emanga).
Turnovers: 13 (Walters 5, Doherty 4, Djogo 2, Telfort 2).
Steals: 6 (Telfort 3, Walters 2, Emanga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coll. of Charleston
|43
|40
|—
|83
|Northeastern
|41
|31
|—
|72
A_518 (6,000).