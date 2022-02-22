FGFTReb
COLL. OF CHARLESTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burnham245-100-02-40110
Lampten80-00-00-0020
Smith285-94-40-31218
Tucker243-71-30-1119
Underwood348-142-21-88219
Horton262-32-21-4037
Smart224-42-21-30210
Faye162-30-01-5024
Farrar112-30-00-1114
Evdokimov51-10-00-0032
Meeks20-10-01-1100
Totals20032-5511-137-30121983

Percentages: FG .582, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Smith 4-8, Tucker 2-5, Horton 1-1, Underwood 1-3, Meeks 0-1, Burnham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Burnham).

Turnovers: 11 (Faye 3, Burnham 2, Tucker 2, Underwood 2, Horton, Smart).

Steals: 7 (Tucker 2, Underwood 2, Faye, Smart, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHEASTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doherty201-55-71-4047
Djogo4010-153-40-70127
Emanga362-30-00-0115
Telfort354-132-31-42511
Walters336-82-21-11114
Strong272-62-20-2428
McClintock80-00-00-0110
Nwagha10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5014-183-1891572

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Djogo 4-7, Strong 2-5, Emanga 1-1, Telfort 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Doherty, Emanga).

Turnovers: 13 (Walters 5, Doherty 4, Djogo 2, Telfort 2).

Steals: 6 (Telfort 3, Walters 2, Emanga).

Technical Fouls: None.

Coll. of Charleston434083
Northeastern413172

A_518 (6,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you