FGFTReb
HAMPTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mullen132-20-12-6044
Dean366-200-30-43315
Godwin317-140-00-20218
J.Nesbitt364-110-02-10649
Banister313-70-01-3028
N.Thomas231-41-45-8143
A.Nesbitt182-80-02-4114
Bethea120-30-00-0010
Totals20025-691-812-37112161

Percentages: FG .362, FT .125.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Godwin 4-10, Dean 3-7, Banister 2-6, J.Nesbitt 1-3, Bethea 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Thomas 3, Mullen 2, J.Nesbitt).

Turnovers: 14 (J.Nesbitt 6, Bethea 2, Dean 2, Godwin 2, Banister, N.Thomas).

Steals: 4 (A.Nesbitt, Dean, J.Nesbitt, N.Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Mullen, 7:12 second; Mullen, 6:24 second.

FGFTReb
COLL. OF CHARLESTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brzovic146-92-60-30115
Bolon204-81-20-33111
Larson254-92-22-44111
Scott230-10-01-7520
Smith202-54-40-31110
Horton224-73-40-61312
Robinson216-86-72-51119
Burnham204-80-11-3009
Faye180-30-01-5100
Lampten100-30-21-3010
Miller20-00-00-0000
Ritter20-00-00-0000
Comer11-10-01-1012
Idlett10-20-01-1000
Legg10-10-00-0000
Totals20031-6518-2810-44161289

Percentages: FG .477, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Bolon 2-4, Smith 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Horton 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Burnham 1-3, Larson 1-5, Faye 0-1, Idlett 0-1, Lampten 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Faye 3, Burnham, Lampten).

Turnovers: 9 (Larson 2, Scott 2, Bolon, Brzovic, Burnham, Faye, Horton).

Steals: 9 (Brzovic 3, Larson 3, Horton, Robinson, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hampton362561
Coll. of Charleston563389

A_5,045 (5,100).

