|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mullen
|13
|2-2
|0-1
|2-6
|0
|4
|4
|Dean
|36
|6-20
|0-3
|0-4
|3
|3
|15
|Godwin
|31
|7-14
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|18
|J.Nesbitt
|36
|4-11
|0-0
|2-10
|6
|4
|9
|Banister
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|N.Thomas
|23
|1-4
|1-4
|5-8
|1
|4
|3
|A.Nesbitt
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|4
|Bethea
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-69
|1-8
|12-37
|11
|21
|61
Percentages: FG .362, FT .125.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Godwin 4-10, Dean 3-7, Banister 2-6, J.Nesbitt 1-3, Bethea 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Thomas 3, Mullen 2, J.Nesbitt).
Turnovers: 14 (J.Nesbitt 6, Bethea 2, Dean 2, Godwin 2, Banister, N.Thomas).
Steals: 4 (A.Nesbitt, Dean, J.Nesbitt, N.Thomas).
Technical Fouls: Mullen, 7:12 second; Mullen, 6:24 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brzovic
|14
|6-9
|2-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|15
|Bolon
|20
|4-8
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|11
|Larson
|25
|4-9
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|1
|11
|Scott
|23
|0-1
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|2
|0
|Smith
|20
|2-5
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|10
|Horton
|22
|4-7
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|3
|12
|Robinson
|21
|6-8
|6-7
|2-5
|1
|1
|19
|Burnham
|20
|4-8
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|9
|Faye
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|0
|Lampten
|10
|0-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ritter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Comer
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Idlett
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Legg
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|18-28
|10-44
|16
|12
|89
Percentages: FG .477, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Bolon 2-4, Smith 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Horton 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Burnham 1-3, Larson 1-5, Faye 0-1, Idlett 0-1, Lampten 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Faye 3, Burnham, Lampten).
Turnovers: 9 (Larson 2, Scott 2, Bolon, Brzovic, Burnham, Faye, Horton).
Steals: 9 (Brzovic 3, Larson 3, Horton, Robinson, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hampton
|36
|25
|—
|61
|Coll. of Charleston
|56
|33
|—
|89
A_5,045 (5,100).
