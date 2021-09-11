|Charleston Southern
|21
|3
|7
|7
|—
|38
|The Citadel
|0
|14
|7
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
CHSO_Schwarting 23 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 09:50
CHSO_Barnett 6 pass from Schwarting (Babbush kick), 03:20
CHSO_Schwarting 27 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 00:14
Second Quarter
CIT_Adams 1 run (Kintner kick), 08:22
CHSO_FG Babbush 44, 03:53
CIT_Sessions 8 run (Kintner kick), 00:41
Third Quarter
CHSO_Schwarting 69 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 08:24
CIT_Wallace 16 run (Kintner kick), 02:31
Fourth Quarter
CHSO_Schwarting 24 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 05:08
|CHSO
|CIT
|First downs
|21
|20
|Rushes-yards
|41-150
|46-190
|Passing
|293
|167
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-26-0
|13-23-1
|Return Yards
|49
|102
|Punts-Avg.
|4-40.0
|5-50.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalty-Yards
|3-28
|2-12
|Time of Possession
|31:22
|28:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Charleston Southern, JD. Moore 11-61, Ky. Barnett 17-49, Ja. Chambers 13-40. The Citadel, Ke. Sessions 4-65, Em. Nwanze 18-59, Ja. Adams 18-39, Nk. Njoku 3-16, Co. Wallace 3-11.
PASSING_Charleston Southern, Ja. Chambers 19-25-0-287, Ga. Schwarting 1-1-0-6. The Citadel, Ja. Adams 13-23-1-167.
RECEIVING_Charleston Southern, Ga. Schwarting 6-151, Ti. Garvin 1-38, De. Jones 3-32, Ky. Barnett 4-30, Jo. Lancaster 3-29, Ge. Wall 3-13. The Citadel, Ra. Webb 6-80, Ry. McCarthy 5-60, Ke. Sessions 2-27.