Charleston Southern2137738
The Citadel0147021

First Quarter

CHSO_Schwarting 23 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 09:50

CHSO_Barnett 6 pass from Schwarting (Babbush kick), 03:20

CHSO_Schwarting 27 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 00:14

Second Quarter

CIT_Adams 1 run (Kintner kick), 08:22

CHSO_FG Babbush 44, 03:53

CIT_Sessions 8 run (Kintner kick), 00:41

Third Quarter

CHSO_Schwarting 69 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 08:24

CIT_Wallace 16 run (Kintner kick), 02:31

Fourth Quarter

CHSO_Schwarting 24 pass from Chambers (Babbush kick), 05:08

CHSOCIT
First downs2120
Rushes-yards41-15046-190
Passing293167
Comp-Att-Int20-26-013-23-1
Return Yards49102
Punts-Avg.4-40.05-50.8
Fumbles-Lost0-03-2
Penalty-Yards3-282-12
Time of Possession31:2228:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Charleston Southern, JD. Moore 11-61, Ky. Barnett 17-49, Ja. Chambers 13-40. The Citadel, Ke. Sessions 4-65, Em. Nwanze 18-59, Ja. Adams 18-39, Nk. Njoku 3-16, Co. Wallace 3-11.

PASSING_Charleston Southern, Ja. Chambers 19-25-0-287, Ga. Schwarting 1-1-0-6. The Citadel, Ja. Adams 13-23-1-167.

RECEIVING_Charleston Southern, Ga. Schwarting 6-151, Ti. Garvin 1-38, De. Jones 3-32, Ky. Barnett 4-30, Jo. Lancaster 3-29, Ge. Wall 3-13. The Citadel, Ra. Webb 6-80, Ry. McCarthy 5-60, Ke. Sessions 2-27.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you