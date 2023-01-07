FGFTReb
CHARLESTON SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clinton171-41-41-4153
Kelly344-97-91-50315
Bryan366-102-27-113316
Harris276-122-20-30416
Johnson223-51-10-1347
Chavez233-91-10-1018
Berry130-00-00-4120
Faye121-20-00-1022
Knox100-10-01-2300
Duhart60-00-00-0020
Totals20024-5214-1910-32112667

Percentages: FG .462, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Bryan 2-3, Harris 2-5, Chavez 1-5, Clinton 0-1, Faye 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clinton 2, Berry, Bryan).

Turnovers: 12 (Harris 4, Clinton 2, Kelly 2, Berry, Bryan, Faye, Johnson).

Steals: 6 (Bryan 2, Harris 2, Berry, Faye).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRESBYTERIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ard211-26-62-7038
McCormack333-72-22-5219
Barnett100-20-00-0030
James385-129-110-10220
Reddish-Rhone393-100-13-6156
Forrest343-127-112-41413
Stewart221-42-24-8135
Lovorn30-00-00-1000
Totals20016-4926-3313-3252161

Percentages: FG .327, FT .788.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Stewart 1-4, McCormack 1-5, James 1-6, Barnett 0-1, Reddish-Rhone 0-2, Forrest 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (McCormack 2, Ard).

Turnovers: 12 (Forrest 5, James 3, Reddish-Rhone 2, Barnett, Stewart).

Steals: 6 (James 2, Ard, McCormack, Reddish-Rhone, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charleston Southern293867
Presbyterian243761

A_333 (2,300).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

