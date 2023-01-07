CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (6-9)
Clinton 1-4 1-4 3, Kelly 4-9 7-9 15, Bryan 6-10 2-2 16, Harris 6-12 2-2 16, Johnson 3-5 1-1 7, Chavez 3-9 1-1 8, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Faye 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-19 67.
PRESBYTERIAN (5-12)
Ard 1-2 6-6 8, McCormack 3-7 2-2 9, Barnett 0-2 0-0 0, James 5-12 9-11 20, Reddish-Rhone 3-10 0-1 6, Forrest 3-12 7-11 13, Stewart 1-4 2-2 5, Lovorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 26-33 61.
Halftime_Charleston Southern 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 5-15 (Bryan 2-3, Harris 2-5, Chavez 1-5, Clinton 0-1, Faye 0-1), Presbyterian 3-22 (Stewart 1-4, McCormack 1-5, James 1-6, Barnett 0-1, Reddish-Rhone 0-2, Forrest 0-4). Fouled Out_Clinton, Reddish-Rhone. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 32 (Bryan 11), Presbyterian 32 (Stewart 8). Assists_Charleston Southern 11 (Bryan, Johnson, Knox 3), Presbyterian 5 (McCormack 2). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 26, Presbyterian 21. A_333 (2,300).
