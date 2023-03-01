FGFTReb
CHARLESTON SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clinton283-61-22-7327
Kelly304-81-25-7049
Bryan386-131-44-90114
Harris337-213-50-41220
Johnson274-73-50-42211
Duhart202-30-02-6034
Schaafsma200-00-00-0000
Berry40-10-00-1000
Totals20028-6312-2513-4081472

Percentages: FG .444, FT .480.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Harris 3-9, Bryan 1-3, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Duhart 4, Johnson 2, Bryan).

Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, Johnson 3, Bryan 2, Kelly 2, Berry, Clinton).

Steals: 5 (Bryan 2, Duhart, Harris, Kelly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Austin354-143-34-122313
Harvey221-20-22-2012
House269-194-50-10324
Randleman333-65-60-26111
Thiam374-150-01-50211
Izunabor191-33-44-9025
Williams172-40-20-4114
Childress80-00-00-0120
Holt40-00-00-1000
Totals20024-6315-2211-36101570

Percentages: FG .381, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Thiam 3-13, House 2-6, Austin 2-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Harvey 3, Austin 2, Izunabor 2, Randleman).

Turnovers: 9 (Thiam 3, Randleman 2, Williams 2, Harvey, Holt).

Steals: 10 (Randleman 4, Austin 2, Childress, Holt, House, Thiam).

Technical Fouls: Austin, 20:00 second.

Charleston Southern304272
High Point403070

