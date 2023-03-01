CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (10-20)
Clinton 3-6 1-2 7, Kelly 4-8 1-2 9, Bryan 6-13 1-4 14, Harris 7-21 3-5 20, Johnson 4-7 3-5 11, Duhart 2-3 0-0 4, Schaafsma 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 12-25 72.
HIGH POINT (14-17)
Austin 4-14 3-3 13, Harvey 1-2 0-2 2, House 9-19 4-5 24, Randleman 3-6 5-6 11, Thiam 4-15 0-0 11, Izunabor 1-3 3-4 5, Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Childress 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 15-22 70.
Halftime_High Point 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 4-14 (Harris 3-9, Bryan 1-3, Johnson 0-1), High Point 7-26 (Thiam 3-13, House 2-6, Austin 2-7). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 40 (Bryan 9), High Point 36 (Austin 12). Assists_Charleston Southern 8 (Clinton 3), High Point 10 (Randleman 6). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 14, High Point 15.
