CHARLOTTE (106)
McGowens 6-11 9-10 22, Thor 2-11 0-0 5, Williams 9-10 4-6 22, Maledon 7-13 4-4 18, Mykhailiuk 6-18 2-2 16, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 3-4 5-5 11, Bouknight 4-12 2-3 12, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-81 26-30 106.
CLEVELAND (95)
E.Mobley 3-7 0-0 6, Wade 3-6 0-0 9, Allen 2-4 0-0 4, Osman 1-3 2-3 4, Rubio 2-11 2-2 6, Diakite 4-6 0-0 9, I.Mobley 0-6 2-2 2, Stevens 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez 4-10 2-2 10, Green 5-12 0-0 13, Merrill 6-12 2-2 17, Neto 4-9 5-5 13. Totals 35-89 15-16 95.
|Charlotte
|17
|32
|21
|36
|—
|106
|Cleveland
|25
|29
|21
|20
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-32 (Bouknight 2-8, Mykhailiuk 2-10, McGowens 1-4, Thor 1-6, Jones 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Maledon 0-2), Cleveland 10-37 (Wade 3-4, Merrill 3-9, Green 3-10, Diakite 1-2, Allen 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Osman 0-1, I.Mobley 0-2, Neto 0-3, Rubio 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 49 (Williams 10), Cleveland 44 (Allen 6). Assists_Charlotte 23 (Maledon, Mykhailiuk 6), Cleveland 27 (Rubio 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, Cleveland 24. A_19,432 (19,432)
