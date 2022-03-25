UTAH (101)
Hernangomez 5-9 0-2 14, O'Neale 2-8 0-0 6, Gobert 5-7 1-2 11, Conley 4-8 0-0 11, Mitchell 10-21 2-2 26, Gay 1-8 0-0 3, Paschall 4-4 2-2 11, Clarkson 7-18 3-3 19, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-84 8-11 101.
CHARLOTTE (107)
Bridges 9-15 4-6 26, Washington 2-10 2-2 6, Plumlee 0-1 1-2 1, Ball 9-22 1-1 21, Rozier 9-20 2-2 25, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 1-1 0-0 2, Harrell 4-6 1-2 9, Oubre Jr. 2-4 1-2 6, Thomas 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 41-88 12-17 107.
|Utah
|24
|27
|27
|23
|—
|101
|Charlotte
|23
|31
|23
|30
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Utah 17-47 (Hernangomez 4-6, Mitchell 4-11, Conley 3-6, O'Neale 2-8, Clarkson 2-9, Paschall 1-1, Gay 1-5, Forrest 0-1), Charlotte 13-34 (Rozier 5-8, Bridges 4-9, Ball 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Martin 0-2, Washington 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 38 (Gobert 19), Charlotte 45 (Bridges, Plumlee 11). Assists_Utah 25 (Mitchell 7), Charlotte 26 (Ball, Washington 5). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Charlotte 17. A_19,162 (19,077)
