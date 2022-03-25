FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hernangomez28:005-90-23-51114
O'Neale35:262-80-00-2246
Gobert37:265-71-22-191411
Conley32:224-80-01-26111
Mitchell35:3510-212-21-37226
Clarkson35:197-183-32-34219
Gay13:011-80-00-2123
Forrest12:250-10-00-0300
Paschall10:264-42-20-20011
Totals240:0038-848-119-382516101

Percentages: FG .452, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 17-47, .362 (Hernangomez 4-6, Mitchell 4-11, Conley 3-6, O'Neale 2-8, Clarkson 2-9, Paschall 1-1, Gay 1-5, Forrest 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarkson, Gobert).

Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 6, Clarkson, Conley, Gobert, Hernangomez, Paschall).

Steals: 7 (Conley 3, Forrest, Mitchell, O'Neale, Paschall).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges36:089-154-64-114226
Washington32:472-102-21-1516
Plumlee16:180-11-24-11431
Ball33:379-221-11-45421
Rozier34:089-202-20-41225
Martin24:591-30-03-5202
Harrell19:284-61-22-4319
Oubre Jr.17:322-41-21-3026
Thomas14:484-60-00-0019
McDaniels10:151-10-00-2212
Totals240:0041-8812-1716-452617107

Percentages: FG .466, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Rozier 5-8, Bridges 4-9, Ball 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Martin 0-2, Washington 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Bridges).

Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Ball 2, Bridges 2, Martin, Plumlee).

Steals: 7 (Ball 2, Thomas 2, Washington 2, Rozier).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah24272723101
Charlotte23312330107

A_19,162 (19,077). T_2:11.

A_19,162 (19,077). T_2:11.

