|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hernangomez
|28:00
|5-9
|0-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|14
|O'Neale
|35:26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|6
|Gobert
|37:26
|5-7
|1-2
|2-19
|1
|4
|11
|Conley
|32:22
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|1
|11
|Mitchell
|35:35
|10-21
|2-2
|1-3
|7
|2
|26
|Clarkson
|35:19
|7-18
|3-3
|2-3
|4
|2
|19
|Gay
|13:01
|1-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Forrest
|12:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Paschall
|10:26
|4-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Totals
|240:00
|38-84
|8-11
|9-38
|25
|16
|101
Percentages: FG .452, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 17-47, .362 (Hernangomez 4-6, Mitchell 4-11, Conley 3-6, O'Neale 2-8, Clarkson 2-9, Paschall 1-1, Gay 1-5, Forrest 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarkson, Gobert).
Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 6, Clarkson, Conley, Gobert, Hernangomez, Paschall).
Steals: 7 (Conley 3, Forrest, Mitchell, O'Neale, Paschall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|36:08
|9-15
|4-6
|4-11
|4
|2
|26
|Washington
|32:47
|2-10
|2-2
|1-1
|5
|1
|6
|Plumlee
|16:18
|0-1
|1-2
|4-11
|4
|3
|1
|Ball
|33:37
|9-22
|1-1
|1-4
|5
|4
|21
|Rozier
|34:08
|9-20
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|25
|Martin
|24:59
|1-3
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|0
|2
|Harrell
|19:28
|4-6
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|1
|9
|Oubre Jr.
|17:32
|2-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Thomas
|14:48
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|McDaniels
|10:15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-88
|12-17
|16-45
|26
|17
|107
Percentages: FG .466, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Rozier 5-8, Bridges 4-9, Ball 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Martin 0-2, Washington 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Bridges).
Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Ball 2, Bridges 2, Martin, Plumlee).
Steals: 7 (Ball 2, Thomas 2, Washington 2, Rozier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|24
|27
|27
|23
|—
|101
|Charlotte
|23
|31
|23
|30
|—
|107
A_19,162 (19,077). T_2:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.