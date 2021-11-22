CHARLOTTE (109)
Bridges 3-13 0-0 6, Hayward 5-13 4-4 16, Plumlee 4-6 1-5 9, Ball 10-24 5-7 28, Rozier 11-19 2-2 32, Martin 1-3 0-2 3, McDaniels 0-2 1-2 1, Oubre Jr. 3-7 0-0 7, Richards 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 40-91 14-24 109.
WASHINGTON (103)
Caldwell-Pope 4-10 7-8 17, Kuzma 5-12 0-0 11, Gafford 3-7 2-4 8, Beal 5-18 6-6 18, Dinwiddie 2-11 2-2 8, Avdija 2-5 1-2 6, Kispert 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 10-13 4-5 24, Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, Neto 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 36-93 22-27 103.
|Charlotte
|26
|33
|24
|26
|—
|109
|Washington
|27
|23
|23
|30
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-31 (Rozier 8-11, Ball 3-9, Hayward 2-2, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Bridges 0-4), Washington 9-36 (Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Beal 2-7, Dinwiddie 2-7, Avdija 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Kuzma 1-4, Neto 0-2, Kispert 0-3). Fouled Out_Charlotte 1 (Plumlee), Washington None. Rebounds_Charlotte 36 (Ball 13), Washington 65 (Harrell 18). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Ball 7), Washington 23 (Beal 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 22, Washington 20. A_16,575 (20,356)