DALLAS (104)
Bullock 1-5 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Doncic 12-29 9-10 40, Irving 5-15 6-6 18, Kleber 4-9 2-2 14, Wood 3-4 2-2 9, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-2 15, Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-84 21-22 104.
CHARLOTTE (110)
Hayward 8-14 5-5 22, Washington 9-22 0-0 21, Williams 5-9 5-7 15, Mykhailiuk 1-7 4-4 7, Smith Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Thor 3-4 0-0 9, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Bouknight 2-5 0-0 5, Maledon 2-7 2-2 6, McGowens 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 39-88 20-24 110.
|Dallas
|16
|32
|24
|32
|—
|104
|Charlotte
|30
|25
|26
|29
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Dallas 19-49 (Doncic 7-16, Kleber 4-7, Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Irving 2-6, Hardy 1-1, Wood 1-2, Bullock 1-5, Green 0-1, Holiday 0-2), Charlotte 12-29 (Thor 3-3, Washington 3-8, McGowens 2-3, Hayward 1-1, Bouknight 1-3, Mykhailiuk 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-4, Maledon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 37 (Doncic 12), Charlotte 58 (Williams 16). Assists_Dallas 18 (Doncic 8), Charlotte 27 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Charlotte 18. A_19,264 (19,077)
