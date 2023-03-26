FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock33:471-50-00-6033
Green14:001-20-00-0032
Powell3:440-10-00-0000
Doncic40:0012-299-101-128240
Irving35:305-156-60-43318
Hardaway Jr.36:275-142-20-51315
Kleber32:054-92-21-41514
Wood17:213-42-20-4129
Holiday13:560-20-00-1110
Hardy13:101-30-01-1323
Totals240:0032-8421-223-371824104

Percentages: FG .381, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 19-49, .388 (Doncic 7-16, Kleber 4-7, Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Irving 2-6, Hardy 1-1, Wood 1-2, Bullock 1-5, Green 0-1, Holiday 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Doncic 2, Kleber 2, Hardaway Jr., Irving, Wood).

Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Irving 2, Hardy, Wood).

Steals: 8 (Doncic 2, Irving 2, Green, Hardaway Jr., Hardy, Kleber).

Technical Fouls: Doncic, 7:51 third.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward32:228-145-51-64222
Washington31:159-220-02-124121
Williams32:245-95-76-161215
Mykhailiuk33:131-74-41-3307
Smith Jr.28:115-113-41-56414
McGowens20:223-81-21-4419
Maledon19:492-72-21-5526
Thor17:013-40-00-3029
Jones15:201-10-01-1032
Bouknight10:032-50-00-3015
Totals240:0039-8820-2414-582718110

Percentages: FG .443, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Thor 3-3, Washington 3-8, McGowens 2-3, Hayward 1-1, Bouknight 1-3, Mykhailiuk 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-4, Maledon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bouknight, Washington).

Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 3, Smith Jr. 3, Jones 2, McGowens 2, Williams 2, Maledon, Washington).

Steals: 6 (Mykhailiuk 2, Bouknight, Maledon, Smith Jr., Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas16322432104
Charlotte30252629110

A_19,264 (19,077). T_2:13.

