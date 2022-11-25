FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jad.McDaniels24:151-70-01-4142
Towns36:556-226-72-45519
Gobert34:216-105-54-171417
Edwards36:4110-212-21-54325
Russell35:448-150-02-410320
Anderson23:052-52-21-5226
Nowell17:514-90-00-3018
Rivers17:381-22-20-3124
Reid13:273-50-00-0037
Totals240:0041-9617-1811-452427108

Percentages: FG .427, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 9-41, .220 (Russell 4-10, Edwards 3-10, Reid 1-2, Towns 1-11, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Jad.McDaniels 0-3, Nowell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Anderson 3, Gobert 2, Jad.McDaniels 2, Towns 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Gobert 2, Jad.McDaniels 2, Nowell 2, Towns 2, Anderson, Reid, Rivers).

Steals: 7 (Gobert 2, Anderson, Edwards, Nowell, Rivers, Russell).

Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:12 second.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jal.McDaniels31:133-92-20-6328
Washington20:026-133-41-30516
Plumlee28:191-41-46-12523
Oubre Jr.34:2210-215-82-62128
Rozier37:579-233-41-48222
Jones27:583-53-43-12029
Maledon25:334-75-62-73114
Richards19:361-20-00-3122
Bouknight14:593-50-00-2218
Totals240:0040-8922-3215-552418110

Percentages: FG .449, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Oubre Jr. 3-7, Bouknight 2-3, Maledon 1-1, Washington 1-5, Rozier 1-6, Jal.McDaniels 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Richards 2, Jones, Washington).

Turnovers: 17 (Rozier 6, Plumlee 3, Bouknight 2, Richards 2, Washington 2, Jal.McDaniels, Maledon).

Steals: 6 (Oubre Jr. 3, Bouknight, Maledon, Plumlee).

Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 4:12 second.

Minnesota34282125108
Charlotte29233919110

A_17,924 (19,077). T_2:20.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

