|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jad.McDaniels
|24:15
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|2
|Towns
|36:55
|6-22
|6-7
|2-4
|5
|5
|19
|Gobert
|34:21
|6-10
|5-5
|4-17
|1
|4
|17
|Edwards
|36:41
|10-21
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|3
|25
|Russell
|35:44
|8-15
|0-0
|2-4
|10
|3
|20
|Anderson
|23:05
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|6
|Nowell
|17:51
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Rivers
|17:38
|1-2
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Reid
|13:27
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|41-96
|17-18
|11-45
|24
|27
|108
Percentages: FG .427, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 9-41, .220 (Russell 4-10, Edwards 3-10, Reid 1-2, Towns 1-11, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Jad.McDaniels 0-3, Nowell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Anderson 3, Gobert 2, Jad.McDaniels 2, Towns 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Gobert 2, Jad.McDaniels 2, Nowell 2, Towns 2, Anderson, Reid, Rivers).
Steals: 7 (Gobert 2, Anderson, Edwards, Nowell, Rivers, Russell).
Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:12 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jal.McDaniels
|31:13
|3-9
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|2
|8
|Washington
|20:02
|6-13
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|5
|16
|Plumlee
|28:19
|1-4
|1-4
|6-12
|5
|2
|3
|Oubre Jr.
|34:22
|10-21
|5-8
|2-6
|2
|1
|28
|Rozier
|37:57
|9-23
|3-4
|1-4
|8
|2
|22
|Jones
|27:58
|3-5
|3-4
|3-12
|0
|2
|9
|Maledon
|25:33
|4-7
|5-6
|2-7
|3
|1
|14
|Richards
|19:36
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Bouknight
|14:59
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|40-89
|22-32
|15-55
|24
|18
|110
Percentages: FG .449, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Oubre Jr. 3-7, Bouknight 2-3, Maledon 1-1, Washington 1-5, Rozier 1-6, Jal.McDaniels 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Richards 2, Jones, Washington).
Turnovers: 17 (Rozier 6, Plumlee 3, Bouknight 2, Richards 2, Washington 2, Jal.McDaniels, Maledon).
Steals: 6 (Oubre Jr. 3, Bouknight, Maledon, Plumlee).
Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 4:12 second.
|Minnesota
|34
|28
|21
|25
|—
|108
|Charlotte
|29
|23
|39
|19
|—
|110
A_17,924 (19,077). T_2:20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.