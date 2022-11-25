MINNESOTA (108)
Jad.McDaniels 1-7 0-0 2, Towns 6-22 6-7 19, Gobert 6-10 5-5 17, Edwards 10-21 2-2 25, Russell 8-15 0-0 20, Reid 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 2-5 2-2 6, Nowell 4-9 0-0 8, Rivers 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 41-96 17-18 108.
CHARLOTTE (110)
Jal.McDaniels 3-9 2-2 8, Washington 6-13 3-4 16, Plumlee 1-4 1-4 3, Oubre Jr. 10-21 5-8 28, Rozier 9-23 3-4 22, Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Richards 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-5 0-0 8, Maledon 4-7 5-6 14. Totals 40-89 22-32 110.
|Minnesota
|34
|28
|21
|25
|—
|108
|Charlotte
|29
|23
|39
|19
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-41 (Russell 4-10, Edwards 3-10, Reid 1-2, Towns 1-11, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Jad.McDaniels 0-3, Nowell 0-3), Charlotte 8-25 (Oubre Jr. 3-7, Bouknight 2-3, Maledon 1-1, Washington 1-5, Rozier 1-6, Jal.McDaniels 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 45 (Gobert 17), Charlotte 55 (Jones, Plumlee 12). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Russell 10), Charlotte 24 (Rozier 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 27, Charlotte 18. A_17,924 (19,077)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.