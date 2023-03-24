CHARLOTTE (117)
Hayward 9-15 6-6 25, Washington 11-22 4-4 28, Richards 5-10 0-3 10, Mykhailiuk 3-6 4-5 13, Smith Jr. 4-9 3-4 13, Thor 4-8 2-2 12, Williams 6-9 1-3 13, Bouknight 0-0 0-0 0, Maledon 0-4 0-0 0, McGowens 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 43-89 20-27 117.
DALLAS (109)
Bullock 2-4 0-0 6, Kleber 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 7-7 0-0 14, Doncic 12-23 8-10 34, Irving 6-16 5-7 18, Wood 5-10 3-4 14, Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Green 1-3 1-2 3, Hardy 3-8 0-0 8, Ntilikina 3-6 1-1 8. Totals 41-84 18-24 109.
|Charlotte
|37
|32
|26
|22
|—
|117
|Dallas
|26
|29
|32
|22
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-28 (Mykhailiuk 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-4, Thor 2-5, Washington 2-8, Hayward 1-2, McGowens 1-3, Maledon 0-1), Dallas 9-36 (Bullock 2-4, Hardy 2-4, Doncic 2-9, Ntilikina 1-3, Wood 1-3, Irving 1-8, Green 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Kleber 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Richards 11), Dallas 45 (Doncic 10). Assists_Charlotte 32 (Hayward, Smith Jr. 9), Dallas 25 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Dallas 19. A_20,347 (19,200)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.