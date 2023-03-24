FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward32:179-156-60-39025
Washington29:4811-224-42-63128
Richards26:365-100-30-111210
Mykhailiuk36:353-64-51-33513
Smith Jr.29:504-93-40-59313
McGowens22:541-60-02-3013
Williams21:116-91-31-82013
Maledon21:010-40-00-1430
Thor18:254-82-20-31212
Bouknight1:230-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-8920-276-433217117

Percentages: FG .483, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mykhailiuk 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-4, Thor 2-5, Washington 2-8, Hayward 1-2, McGowens 1-3, Maledon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thor 2, Washington, Williams).

Turnovers: 8 (Mykhailiuk 2, Washington 2, Hayward, Smith Jr., Thor, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Thor 3, Washington 2, McGowens, Smith Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Hornets, 8:49 first.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock34:282-40-00-6026
Kleber19:302-50-01-2024
Powell20:307-70-02-52214
Doncic37:0612-238-100-108034
Irving38:296-165-73-97018
Wood26:135-103-41-62314
Ntilikina21:373-61-10-1348
Green21:091-31-20-3113
Hardy20:013-80-00-3238
Holiday0:570-20-00-0020
Totals240:0041-8418-247-452519109

Percentages: FG .488, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bullock 2-4, Hardy 2-4, Doncic 2-9, Ntilikina 1-3, Wood 1-3, Irving 1-8, Green 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Kleber 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Doncic, Irving, Ntilikina, Wood).

Turnovers: 10 (Doncic 5, Green 3, Irving, Powell).

Steals: 3 (Green, Irving, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte37322622117
Dallas26293222109

A_20,347 (19,200). T_2:11.

