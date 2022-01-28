L.A. LAKERS (114)
Ellington 3-8 0-0 9, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Jordan 1-2 2-8 4, Bradley 2-10 0-0 5, Westbrook 12-23 8-10 35, Anthony 5-12 7-7 19, Ariza 1-4 0-0 3, Bazemore 4-7 2-2 13, Horton-Tucker 2-6 2-2 6, Reaves 6-12 2-3 16. Totals 38-91 23-32 114.
CHARLOTTE (117)
Bridges 9-15 7-8 26, Martin 3-7 1-2 7, Plumlee 3-4 2-2 8, Ball 7-18 4-6 20, Rozier 7-16 2-3 20, Washington 3-8 4-7 12, Bouknight 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 10-12 0-0 22. Totals 43-83 20-28 117.
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|28
|36
|29
|—
|114
|Charlotte
|31
|34
|22
|30
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 15-40 (Bazemore 3-4, Ellington 3-5, Westbrook 3-7, Reaves 2-6, Anthony 2-9, Ariza 1-3, Bradley 1-3, Johnson 0-2), Charlotte 11-36 (Rozier 4-10, Smith 2-3, Washington 2-7, Ball 2-8, Bridges 1-5, Martin 0-3). Fouled Out_L.A. Lakers None, Charlotte 1 (Martin). Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (Reaves 8), Charlotte 50 (Plumlee 17). Assists_L.A. Lakers 19 (Anthony, Westbrook 5), Charlotte 25 (Bridges, Plumlee 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Charlotte 24. A_19,469 (19,077)