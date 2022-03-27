FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges37:429-243-62-82224
Washington30:538-120-05-115418
Plumlee27:253-71-14-8147
Ball37:0810-216-81-79333
Rozier37:005-122-21-74214
Martin21:163-30-02-4228
Oubre Jr.16:371-60-00-4022
McDaniels13:010-44-42-2114
I.Thomas12:063-60-00-1127
Harrell6:520-32-20-1102
Totals240:0042-9818-2317-532622119

Percentages: FG .429, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Ball 7-12, Bridges 3-6, Martin 2-2, Washington 2-3, Rozier 2-5, I.Thomas 1-2, Oubre Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (I.Thomas, Plumlee).

Turnovers: 11 (Plumlee 3, Rozier 3, I.Thomas 2, Ball, Harrell, Oubre Jr.).

Steals: 6 (Ball 3, Bridges, Oubre Jr., Rozier).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown24:435-90-13-61110
Durant41:549-246-60-87127
Drummond31:017-126-117-170420
Curry29:205-100-00-02312
Irving40:316-223-41-211216
Dragic29:553-91-21-6627
Claxton15:284-41-21-4049
Johnson11:581-10-00-3112
Mills11:571-40-00-3222
Edwards3:132-20-01-1005
Totals240:0043-9717-2614-503020110

Percentages: FG .443, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Durant 3-11, Curry 2-6, Edwards 1-1, Irving 1-9, Mills 0-3, Dragic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Drummond 3, Claxton 2, Irving 2, Brown, Curry, Dragic, Edwards).

Turnovers: 9 (Drummond 3, Durant 2, Irving 2, Brown, Claxton).

Steals: 9 (Drummond 3, Dragic 2, Durant 2, Brown, Claxton).

Technical Fouls: Drummond, 10:25 second.

Charlotte26303726119
Brooklyn32282921110

A_18,166 (17,732). T_2:15.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you