|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|37:42
|9-24
|3-6
|2-8
|2
|2
|24
|Washington
|30:53
|8-12
|0-0
|5-11
|5
|4
|18
|Plumlee
|27:25
|3-7
|1-1
|4-8
|1
|4
|7
|Ball
|37:08
|10-21
|6-8
|1-7
|9
|3
|33
|Rozier
|37:00
|5-12
|2-2
|1-7
|4
|2
|14
|Martin
|21:16
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|8
|Oubre Jr.
|16:37
|1-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|McDaniels
|13:01
|0-4
|4-4
|2-2
|1
|1
|4
|I.Thomas
|12:06
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|Harrell
|6:52
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|42-98
|18-23
|17-53
|26
|22
|119
Percentages: FG .429, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Ball 7-12, Bridges 3-6, Martin 2-2, Washington 2-3, Rozier 2-5, I.Thomas 1-2, Oubre Jr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (I.Thomas, Plumlee).
Turnovers: 11 (Plumlee 3, Rozier 3, I.Thomas 2, Ball, Harrell, Oubre Jr.).
Steals: 6 (Ball 3, Bridges, Oubre Jr., Rozier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|24:43
|5-9
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|1
|10
|Durant
|41:54
|9-24
|6-6
|0-8
|7
|1
|27
|Drummond
|31:01
|7-12
|6-11
|7-17
|0
|4
|20
|Curry
|29:20
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|12
|Irving
|40:31
|6-22
|3-4
|1-2
|11
|2
|16
|Dragic
|29:55
|3-9
|1-2
|1-6
|6
|2
|7
|Claxton
|15:28
|4-4
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|Johnson
|11:58
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Mills
|11:57
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Edwards
|3:13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|43-97
|17-26
|14-50
|30
|20
|110
Percentages: FG .443, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Durant 3-11, Curry 2-6, Edwards 1-1, Irving 1-9, Mills 0-3, Dragic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Drummond 3, Claxton 2, Irving 2, Brown, Curry, Dragic, Edwards).
Turnovers: 9 (Drummond 3, Durant 2, Irving 2, Brown, Claxton).
Steals: 9 (Drummond 3, Dragic 2, Durant 2, Brown, Claxton).
Technical Fouls: Drummond, 10:25 second.
|Charlotte
|26
|30
|37
|26
|—
|119
|Brooklyn
|32
|28
|29
|21
|—
|110
A_18,166 (17,732). T_2:15.
