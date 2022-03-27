CHARLOTTE (119)
Bridges 9-24 3-6 24, Washington 8-12 0-0 18, Plumlee 3-7 1-1 7, Ball 10-21 6-8 33, Rozier 5-12 2-2 14, Martin 3-3 0-0 8, McDaniels 0-4 4-4 4, Harrell 0-3 2-2 2, Oubre Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, I.Thomas 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 42-98 18-23 119.
BROOKLYN (110)
Brown 5-9 0-1 10, Durant 9-24 6-6 27, Drummond 7-12 6-11 20, Curry 5-10 0-0 12, Irving 6-22 3-4 16, Edwards 2-2 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Claxton 4-4 1-2 9, Dragic 3-9 1-2 7, Mills 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 43-97 17-26 110.
|Charlotte
|26
|30
|37
|26
|—
|119
|Brooklyn
|32
|28
|29
|21
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 17-32 (Ball 7-12, Bridges 3-6, Martin 2-2, Washington 2-3, Rozier 2-5, I.Thomas 1-2, Oubre Jr. 0-2), Brooklyn 7-34 (Durant 3-11, Curry 2-6, Edwards 1-1, Irving 1-9, Mills 0-3, Dragic 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 53 (Washington 11), Brooklyn 50 (Drummond 17). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Ball 9), Brooklyn 30 (Irving 11). Total Fouls_Charlotte 22, Brooklyn 20. A_18,166 (17,732)
