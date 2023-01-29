FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler33:1811-146-72-72328
Ca.Martin27:283-42-40-6338
Adebayo35:588-151-42-46017
Herro34:349-211-10-53124
Lowry30:023-113-32-45411
Oladipo32:104-120-01-3519
Vincent17:583-71-10-2128
Strus16:304-81-11-21210
O.Robinson12:020-12-22-3012
Totals240:0045-9317-2310-362617117

Percentages: FG .484, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Herro 5-9, Lowry 2-7, Vincent 1-4, Oladipo 1-5, Strus 1-5, Ca.Martin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 10 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Ca.Martin, Lowry, O.Robinson, Oladipo, Strus, Vincent).

Steals: 11 (Adebayo 3, Butler 3, Oladipo 2, Ca.Martin, O.Robinson, Vincent).

Technical Fouls: coach Chris Quinn, 00:39 first.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward26:077-73-32-52020
Washington35:3211-192-23-65327
Plumlee28:084-62-62-81310
Ball36:257-171-10-77419
Rozier36:3211-194-51-67031
McDaniels25:071-60-00-7132
Williams19:522-23-30-3127
Smith Jr.19:491-52-22-3114
Thor12:281-20-01-2022
Totals240:0045-8317-2211-472518122

Percentages: FG .542, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Rozier 5-11, Ball 4-13, Hayward 3-3, Washington 3-7, Smith Jr. 0-1, McDaniels 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ball, Rozier, Williams).

Turnovers: 19 (Ball 7, McDaniels 3, Plumlee 3, Rozier 2, Smith Jr. 2, Washington, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Ball, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington).

Technical Fouls: Washington, 6:54 fourth.

Miami28342431117
Charlotte26323331122

A_19,254 (19,077). T_2:15.

