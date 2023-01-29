MIAMI (117)
Butler 11-14 6-7 28, Ca.Martin 3-4 2-4 8, Adebayo 8-15 1-4 17, Herro 9-21 1-1 24, Lowry 3-11 3-3 11, Strus 4-8 1-1 10, O.Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Oladipo 4-12 0-0 9, Vincent 3-7 1-1 8. Totals 45-93 17-23 117.
CHARLOTTE (122)
Hayward 7-7 3-3 20, Washington 11-19 2-2 27, Plumlee 4-6 2-6 10, Ball 7-17 1-1 19, Rozier 11-19 4-5 31, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 2-2 3-3 7, Smith Jr. 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 45-83 17-22 122.
|Miami
|28
|34
|24
|31
|—
|117
|Charlotte
|26
|32
|33
|31
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Miami 10-31 (Herro 5-9, Lowry 2-7, Vincent 1-4, Oladipo 1-5, Strus 1-5, Ca.Martin 0-1), Charlotte 15-40 (Rozier 5-11, Ball 4-13, Hayward 3-3, Washington 3-7, Smith Jr. 0-1, McDaniels 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 36 (Butler 7), Charlotte 47 (Plumlee 8). Assists_Miami 26 (Adebayo 6), Charlotte 25 (Ball, Rozier 7). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Charlotte 18. A_19,254 (19,077)
