HOUSTON (99)
Christopher 2-7 1-2 6, Nwaba 4-9 0-0 9, Wood 5-9 4-6 16, Brooks 4-15 0-0 11, Gordon 4-9 5-5 16, Garuba 1-4 0-0 2, Theis 3-8 0-2 6, Sengun 2-5 1-2 5, Nix 5-8 0-0 11, Queen 6-13 1-1 17. Totals 36-87 12-18 99.
CHARLOTTE (123)
Hayward 4-7 0-0 10, McDaniels 6-12 2-2 16, Plumlee 7-7 1-2 15, Ball 6-12 0-0 16, Rozier 10-17 0-0 27, Martin 0-5 1-2 1, Thor 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 6-12 5-6 18, Richards 4-5 0-0 8, Bouknight 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 47-88 11-14 123.
|Houston
|29
|21
|20
|29
|—
|99
|Charlotte
|33
|31
|32
|27
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Houston 15-46 (Queen 4-10, Gordon 3-6, Brooks 3-14, Wood 2-4, Nix 1-3, Christopher 1-4, Garuba 0-2, Theis 0-2), Charlotte 18-41 (Rozier 7-12, Ball 4-7, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Smith 1-2, Bouknight 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Wood 9), Charlotte 39 (Plumlee 9). Assists_Houston 20 (Brooks 4), Charlotte 33 (Ball 7). Total Fouls_Houston 15, Charlotte 18. A_19,349 (19,077)