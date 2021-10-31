FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Covington29:092-60-01-4026
Powell33:206-150-01-35114
Nurkic25:435-93-35-141213
Lillard37:485-202-20-412314
McCollum37:4410-241-21-28325
Simons18:546-92-20-11119
Little18:272-32-23-6018
Zeller18:153-50-02-6226
Nance Jr.17:584-50-02-7138
Brown III0:540-10-00-0000
Elleby0:540-00-00-0000
Smith Jr.0:540-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-9710-1115-473018113

Percentages: FG .443, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 17-54, .315 (Simons 5-8, McCollum 4-11, Little 2-3, Covington 2-6, Powell 2-9, Lillard 2-14, Zeller 0-1, Nurkic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Covington 2, Nance Jr. 2, Nurkic).

Turnovers: 12 (Nurkic 4, Lillard 2, McCollum 2, Little, Nance Jr., Simons, Zeller).

Steals: 4 (Nurkic 2, Nance Jr., Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges34:226-124-50-69419
Hayward29:185-80-01-50112
Plumlee26:382-70-23-6134
Ball33:1010-203-41-97227
Rozier33:114-102-20-25214
Oubre Jr.31:408-144-83-75226
Washington21:228-80-00-23217
Martin15:292-60-02-6104
Smith14:501-40-00-1522
Totals240:0046-8913-2110-443618125

Percentages: FG .517, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 20-42, .476 (Oubre Jr. 6-11, Ball 4-9, Rozier 4-9, Bridges 3-7, Hayward 2-3, Washington 1-1, Martin 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Martin 2, Washington 2, Bridges, Plumlee).

Turnovers: 8 (Rozier 3, Plumlee 2, Ball, Hayward, Oubre Jr.).

Steals: 4 (Oubre Jr. 2, Ball, Rozier).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland29312825113
Charlotte27263636125

A_14,960 (19,077). T_2:03.

