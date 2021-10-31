|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Covington
|29:09
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Powell
|33:20
|6-15
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|1
|14
|Nurkic
|25:43
|5-9
|3-3
|5-14
|1
|2
|13
|Lillard
|37:48
|5-20
|2-2
|0-4
|12
|3
|14
|McCollum
|37:44
|10-24
|1-2
|1-2
|8
|3
|25
|Simons
|18:54
|6-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|19
|Little
|18:27
|2-3
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|1
|8
|Zeller
|18:15
|3-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|Nance Jr.
|17:58
|4-5
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|8
|Brown III
|0:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Elleby
|0:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith Jr.
|0:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-97
|10-11
|15-47
|30
|18
|113
Percentages: FG .443, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 17-54, .315 (Simons 5-8, McCollum 4-11, Little 2-3, Covington 2-6, Powell 2-9, Lillard 2-14, Zeller 0-1, Nurkic 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Covington 2, Nance Jr. 2, Nurkic).
Turnovers: 12 (Nurkic 4, Lillard 2, McCollum 2, Little, Nance Jr., Simons, Zeller).
Steals: 4 (Nurkic 2, Nance Jr., Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|34:22
|6-12
|4-5
|0-6
|9
|4
|19
|Hayward
|29:18
|5-8
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|12
|Plumlee
|26:38
|2-7
|0-2
|3-6
|1
|3
|4
|Ball
|33:10
|10-20
|3-4
|1-9
|7
|2
|27
|Rozier
|33:11
|4-10
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|14
|Oubre Jr.
|31:40
|8-14
|4-8
|3-7
|5
|2
|26
|Washington
|21:22
|8-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|17
|Martin
|15:29
|2-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|4
|Smith
|14:50
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|46-89
|13-21
|10-44
|36
|18
|125
Percentages: FG .517, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 20-42, .476 (Oubre Jr. 6-11, Ball 4-9, Rozier 4-9, Bridges 3-7, Hayward 2-3, Washington 1-1, Martin 0-1, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Martin 2, Washington 2, Bridges, Plumlee).
Turnovers: 8 (Rozier 3, Plumlee 2, Ball, Hayward, Oubre Jr.).
Steals: 4 (Oubre Jr. 2, Ball, Rozier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|29
|31
|28
|25
|—
|113
|Charlotte
|27
|26
|36
|36
|—
|125
A_14,960 (19,077). T_2:03.