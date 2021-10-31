PORTLAND (113)
Covington 2-6 0-0 6, Powell 6-15 0-0 14, Nurkic 5-9 3-3 13, Lillard 5-20 2-2 14, McCollum 10-24 1-2 25, Brown III 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 4-5 0-0 8, Zeller 3-5 0-0 6, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Little 2-3 2-2 8, Simons 6-9 2-2 19, Smith Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-97 10-11 113.
CHARLOTTE (125)
Bridges 6-12 4-5 19, Hayward 5-8 0-0 12, Plumlee 2-7 0-2 4, Ball 10-20 3-4 27, Rozier 4-10 2-2 14, Martin 2-6 0-0 4, Washington 8-8 0-0 17, Oubre Jr. 8-14 4-8 26, Smith 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-89 13-21 125.
|Portland
|29
|31
|28
|25
|—
|113
|Charlotte
|27
|26
|36
|36
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_Portland 17-54 (Simons 5-8, McCollum 4-11, Little 2-3, Covington 2-6, Powell 2-9, Lillard 2-14, Nurkic 0-2), Charlotte 20-42 (Oubre Jr. 6-11, Ball 4-9, Rozier 4-9, Bridges 3-7, Hayward 2-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 47 (Nurkic 14), Charlotte 44 (Ball 9). Assists_Portland 30 (Lillard 12), Charlotte 36 (Bridges 9). Total Fouls_Portland 18, Charlotte 18. A_14,960 (19,077)