FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward36:438-122-21-51219
Washington29:031-60-01-9253
Plumlee25:087-81-20-43315
Ball27:299-190-01-512623
Oubre Jr.38:2712-254-61-91231
Maledon26:044-104-60-73212
McDaniels25:501-54-41-3226
Richards22:526-92-35-112314
Thor8:241-10-01-3002
Totals240:0049-9517-2311-562625125

Percentages: FG .516, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Ball 5-10, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Hayward 1-2, Washington 1-4, Maledon 0-3, McDaniels 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Plumlee 3, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr., Washington).

Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, Oubre Jr. 4, Ball 2, McDaniels 2, Plumlee, Richards).

Steals: 4 (Hayward, Maledon, Oubre Jr., Richards).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes29:293-75-80-33111
Murray31:024-90-20-10411
Sabonis40:4412-192-55-237428
Fox33:4314-257-91-52537
Huerter31:473-110-21-3159
Monk24:444-133-40-14112
Mitchell21:123-40-01-1507
Davis14:431-40-10-0112
Queta7:161-30-02-4002
Lyles5:200-00-00-1020
Totals240:0045-9517-3110-422323119

Percentages: FG .474, FT .548.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Murray 3-5, Huerter 3-8, Sabonis 2-2, Fox 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Monk 1-6, Barnes 0-2, Davis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Murray, Queta).

Turnovers: 8 (Fox 2, Monk 2, Barnes, Lyles, Queta, Sabonis).

Steals: 8 (Davis 3, Barnes 2, Mitchell, Murray, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte39272534125
Sacramento30332927119

A_17,803 (17,608). T_2:24.

