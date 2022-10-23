CHARLOTTE (126)
Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
ATLANTA (109)
Collins 3-12 4-4 10, Hunter 4-11 1-2 10, Capela 6-8 2-2 14, Murray 7-15 3-3 19, Young 9-25 8-9 28, Griffin 3-4 0-0 8, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Okongwu 4-6 2-4 10, J.Holiday 1-7 0-0 3, A.Holiday 0-4 2-2 2, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, T.Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-95 23-28 109.
|Charlotte
|22
|37
|45
|22
|—
|126
|Atlanta
|30
|25
|29
|25
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-26 (Oubre Jr. 3-6, Bouknight 2-4, Washington 2-4, Smith Jr. 1-2, McDaniels 1-3, Thor 1-3, Hayward 1-4), Atlanta 8-35 (Griffin 2-3, Murray 2-4, Young 2-8, Hunter 1-5, J.Holiday 1-5, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Collins 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 52 (Richards 11), Atlanta 45 (Capela, Collins 10). Assists_Charlotte 28 (Plumlee, Smith Jr. 6), Atlanta 23 (Young 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 24, Atlanta 21. A_17,383 (18,118)
