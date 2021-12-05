CHARLOTTE (130)
Bridges 11-15 6-6 32, Hayward 5-15 7-8 18, Richards 1-1 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 11-17 0-4 28, Smith 8-14 0-0 18, Martin 6-11 4-4 19, Thor 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 4-9 4-6 13, Bouknight 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 21-28 130.
ATLANTA (127)
Collins 12-22 5-5 31, Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-10 0-0 12, Capela 4-7 0-2 8, Huerter 9-14 3-3 28, Young 9-22 3-4 25, Gallinari 7-12 2-2 17, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 48-93 14-18 127.
|Charlotte
|30
|38
|31
|31
|—
|130
|Atlanta
|30
|31
|31
|35
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 17-37 (Oubre Jr. 6-10, Bridges 4-6, Martin 3-6, Smith 2-4, Washington 1-4, Hayward 1-5, Thor 0-2), Atlanta 17-37 (Huerter 7-11, Young 4-10, Collins 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Gallinari 1-4, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 39 (Washington 11), Atlanta 45 (Capela 14). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Smith 7), Atlanta 29 (Young 15). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Atlanta 19. A_16,383 (18,118)