|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|40:16
|11-15
|6-6
|0-4
|4
|2
|32
|Hayward
|33:00
|5-15
|7-8
|0-5
|3
|2
|18
|Richards
|7:27
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Oubre Jr.
|38:54
|11-17
|0-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|28
|Smith
|32:01
|8-14
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|3
|18
|Washington
|37:59
|4-9
|4-6
|3-11
|1
|3
|13
|Martin
|32:18
|6-11
|4-4
|1-6
|4
|2
|19
|Thor
|12:28
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Bouknight
|5:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-86
|21-28
|7-39
|21
|18
|130
Percentages: FG .535, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Oubre Jr. 6-10, Bridges 4-6, Martin 3-6, Smith 2-4, Washington 1-4, Hayward 1-5, Thor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges, Richards, Washington).
Turnovers: 6 (Washington 3, Hayward, Martin, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Bridges 3, Martin 2, Washington 2, Oubre Jr., Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|37:39
|12-22
|5-5
|3-12
|4
|3
|31
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|38:43
|5-10
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|5
|12
|Capela
|31:13
|4-7
|0-2
|5-14
|0
|2
|8
|Huerter
|33:34
|9-14
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|5
|28
|Young
|36:26
|9-22
|3-4
|1-4
|15
|0
|25
|Gallinari
|27:08
|7-12
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|17
|Williams
|15:50
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Wright
|15:19
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Hill
|4:08
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-93
|14-18
|10-45
|29
|19
|127
Percentages: FG .516, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Huerter 7-11, Young 4-10, Collins 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Wright 1-1, Gallinari 1-4, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 2, Wright).
Turnovers: 10 (Young 6, Collins 2, Capela, Huerter).
Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Wright, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|30
|38
|31
|31
|—
|130
|Atlanta
|30
|31
|31
|35
|—
|127
A_16,383 (18,118). T_2:06.