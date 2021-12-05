FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges40:1611-156-60-44232
Hayward33:005-157-80-53218
Richards7:271-10-01-3012
Oubre Jr.38:5411-170-41-32228
Smith32:018-140-01-57318
Washington37:594-94-63-111313
Martin32:186-114-41-64219
Thor12:280-30-00-2030
Bouknight5:370-10-00-0000
Totals240:0046-8621-287-392118130

Percentages: FG .535, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Oubre Jr. 6-10, Bridges 4-6, Martin 3-6, Smith 2-4, Washington 1-4, Hayward 1-5, Thor 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges, Richards, Washington).

Turnovers: 6 (Washington 3, Hayward, Martin, Smith).

Steals: 9 (Bridges 3, Martin 2, Washington 2, Oubre Jr., Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins37:3912-225-53-124331
Luwawu-Cabarrot38:435-100-00-42512
Capela31:134-70-25-14028
Huerter33:349-143-30-23528
Young36:269-223-41-415025
Gallinari27:087-122-20-43117
Williams15:501-51-21-2113
Wright15:191-10-00-2023
Hill4:080-00-00-1100
Totals240:0048-9314-1810-452919127

Percentages: FG .516, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Huerter 7-11, Young 4-10, Collins 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Wright 1-1, Gallinari 1-4, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 2, Wright).

Turnovers: 10 (Young 6, Collins 2, Capela, Huerter).

Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Wright, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte30383131130
Atlanta30313135127

A_16,383 (18,118). T_2:06.

