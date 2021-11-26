|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jad.McDaniels
|21:32
|2-7
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|3
|4
|Vanderbilt
|24:05
|2-5
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|2
|5
|Towns
|30:58
|9-18
|6-7
|2-7
|6
|3
|25
|Edwards
|27:32
|4-9
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|2
|11
|Russell
|28:29
|8-15
|1-2
|1-6
|5
|2
|18
|Beasley
|27:03
|6-14
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|18
|Prince
|19:31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|8
|McLaughlin
|15:08
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|Reid
|13:39
|1-6
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|5
|Okogie
|12:28
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Layman
|6:53
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Nowell
|6:53
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|9
|Bolmaro
|3:55
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|2
|2
|Knight
|1:54
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|45-100
|14-19
|15-45
|24
|20
|115
Percentages: FG .450, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Beasley 5-11, Prince 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Towns 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Russell 1-4, Bolmaro 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Jad.McDaniels 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Prince 2, Jad.McDaniels, Layman, Reid, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 12 (Towns 3, Edwards 2, Jad.McDaniels 2, Russell 2, Beasley, Layman, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 8 (Prince 2, Vanderbilt 2, Edwards, McLaughlin, Reid, Towns).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|25:53
|5-9
|5-6
|2-7
|1
|5
|18
|Hayward
|27:14
|7-13
|2-3
|2-6
|6
|2
|18
|Washington
|24:15
|6-12
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|5
|17
|Ball
|29:08
|4-10
|2-3
|1-6
|13
|2
|10
|Rozier
|28:51
|6-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|15
|Martin
|27:32
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|0
|6
|Oubre Jr.
|26:53
|10-17
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|27
|Jal.McDaniels
|23:06
|5-7
|1-1
|2-8
|1
|1
|14
|Richards
|14:31
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Smith
|5:37
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bouknight
|3:55
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Jones
|3:05
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|49-88
|12-15
|7-44
|32
|21
|133
Percentages: FG .557, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 23-40, .575 (Oubre Jr. 7-13, Washington 5-7, Rozier 3-3, Bridges 3-4, Jal.McDaniels 3-4, Hayward 2-5, Martin 0-1, Ball 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hayward 3, Bridges, Oubre Jr., Richards, Rozier).
Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Ball 4, Washington 2, Bridges, Richards, Rozier, Smith).
Steals: 5 (Rozier 2, Ball, Bridges, Martin).
Technical Fouls: Rozier, 1:05 second.
|Minnesota
|28
|30
|25
|32
|—
|115
|Charlotte
|30
|38
|31
|34
|—
|133
A_19,314 (19,077). T_2:04.