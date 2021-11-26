FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jad.McDaniels21:322-70-03-6034
Vanderbilt24:052-51-21-8025
Towns30:589-186-72-76325
Edwards27:324-92-31-52211
Russell28:298-151-21-65218
Beasley27:036-141-10-01218
Prince19:313-60-02-3118
McLaughlin15:081-30-00-0402
Reid13:391-63-42-6125
Okogie12:282-30-00-0114
Layman6:531-10-01-2002
Nowell6:534-90-00-0109
Bolmaro3:551-30-02-2222
Knight1:541-10-00-0002
Totals240:0045-10014-1915-452420115

Percentages: FG .450, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Beasley 5-11, Prince 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Towns 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Russell 1-4, Bolmaro 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Jad.McDaniels 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Prince 2, Jad.McDaniels, Layman, Reid, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 12 (Towns 3, Edwards 2, Jad.McDaniels 2, Russell 2, Beasley, Layman, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 8 (Prince 2, Vanderbilt 2, Edwards, McLaughlin, Reid, Towns).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges25:535-95-62-71518
Hayward27:147-132-32-66218
Washington24:156-120-00-61517
Ball29:084-102-31-613210
Rozier28:516-90-00-32015
Martin27:323-50-00-3606
Oubre Jr.26:5310-170-00-10227
Jal.McDaniels23:065-71-12-81114
Richards14:311-20-00-3042
Smith5:371-20-00-0002
Bouknight3:550-12-20-0202
Jones3:051-10-00-1002
Totals240:0049-8812-157-443221133

Percentages: FG .557, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 23-40, .575 (Oubre Jr. 7-13, Washington 5-7, Rozier 3-3, Bridges 3-4, Jal.McDaniels 3-4, Hayward 2-5, Martin 0-1, Ball 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hayward 3, Bridges, Oubre Jr., Richards, Rozier).

Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Ball 4, Washington 2, Bridges, Richards, Rozier, Smith).

Steals: 5 (Rozier 2, Ball, Bridges, Martin).

Technical Fouls: Rozier, 1:05 second.

Minnesota28302532115
Charlotte30383134133

A_19,314 (19,077). T_2:04.

A_19,314 (19,077). T_2:04.

