|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayward
|31:08
|6-9
|2-2
|2-6
|4
|1
|15
|Washington
|31:03
|8-13
|5-7
|3-5
|4
|1
|24
|Plumlee
|30:34
|5-7
|1-2
|3-8
|3
|2
|11
|Ball
|37:26
|9-22
|1-2
|1-8
|8
|3
|23
|Rozier
|37:41
|9-15
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|2
|23
|Oubre Jr.
|30:37
|8-15
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|5
|19
|McDaniels
|18:40
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|2
|7
|Richards
|12:17
|2-3
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Maledon
|10:34
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|52-94
|14-18
|11-41
|30
|21
|134
Percentages: FG .553, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Plumlee 2, Washington 2, Rozier).
Turnovers: 16 (Ball 4, Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Maledon, McDaniels, Plumlee, Richards, Washington).
Steals: 11 (Ball 3, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, Washington 2, Plumlee, Richards).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|33:56
|15-23
|0-2
|0-2
|8
|2
|34
|Walker IV
|27:25
|4-13
|4-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|15
|Bryant
|33:29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-13
|1
|2
|8
|Beverley
|29:51
|4-5
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|11
|Schroder
|26:41
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|4
|9
|Reaves
|28:40
|6-10
|5-7
|1-2
|2
|0
|20
|Westbrook
|24:35
|6-12
|3-4
|2-5
|7
|2
|17
|Gabriel
|16:25
|5-5
|3-4
|5-7
|0
|3
|13
|Christie
|10:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown Jr.
|8:41
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|48-92
|15-22
|12-42
|27
|19
|130
Percentages: FG .522, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (James 4-8, Beverley 3-3, Reaves 3-6, Walker IV 3-9, Bryant 2-3, Westbrook 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-5, Schroder 1-5, Christie 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gabriel).
Turnovers: 17 (James 3, Reaves 3, Westbrook 3, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Beverley, Christie, Gabriel, Walker IV).
Steals: 5 (Beverley, James, Reaves, Walker IV, Westbrook).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|27
|40
|30
|37
|—
|134
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|36
|20
|43
|—
|130
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:18.
