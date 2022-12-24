FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward31:086-92-22-64115
Washington31:038-135-73-54124
Plumlee30:345-71-23-83211
Ball37:269-221-21-88323
Rozier37:419-150-00-46223
Oubre Jr.30:378-152-21-51519
McDaniels18:403-50-01-1327
Richards12:172-31-10-3035
Maledon10:342-52-20-1127
Totals240:0052-9414-1811-413021134

Percentages: FG .553, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Plumlee 2, Washington 2, Rozier).

Turnovers: 16 (Ball 4, Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Maledon, McDaniels, Plumlee, Richards, Washington).

Steals: 11 (Ball 3, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, Washington 2, Plumlee, Richards).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James33:5615-230-20-28234
Walker IV27:254-134-52-31115
Bryant33:293-80-00-13128
Beverley29:514-50-02-63211
Schroder26:414-100-00-4549
Reaves28:406-105-71-22020
Westbrook24:356-123-42-57217
Gabriel16:255-53-45-70313
Christie10:170-10-00-0010
Brown Jr.8:411-50-00-0023
Totals240:0048-9215-2212-422719130

Percentages: FG .522, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (James 4-8, Beverley 3-3, Reaves 3-6, Walker IV 3-9, Bryant 2-3, Westbrook 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-5, Schroder 1-5, Christie 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gabriel).

Turnovers: 17 (James 3, Reaves 3, Westbrook 3, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Beverley, Christie, Gabriel, Walker IV).

Steals: 5 (Beverley, James, Reaves, Walker IV, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte27403037134
L.A. Lakers31362043130

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:18.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

