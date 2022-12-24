CHARLOTTE (134)
Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
L.A. LAKERS (130)
James 15-23 0-2 34, Walker IV 4-13 4-5 15, Bryant 3-8 0-0 8, Beverley 4-5 0-0 11, Schroder 4-10 0-0 9, Gabriel 5-5 3-4 13, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Reaves 6-10 5-7 20, Westbrook 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 48-92 15-22 130.
|Charlotte
|27
|40
|30
|37
|—
|134
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|36
|20
|43
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 16-41 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6), L.A. Lakers 19-44 (James 4-8, Beverley 3-3, Reaves 3-6, Walker IV 3-9, Bryant 2-3, Westbrook 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-5, Schroder 1-5, Christie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 41 (Ball, Plumlee 8), L.A. Lakers 42 (Bryant 13). Assists_Charlotte 30 (Ball 8), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 21, L.A. Lakers 19. A_18,997 (18,997)
