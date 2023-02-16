W. KENTUCKY (14-12)
Hamilton 3-11 0-0 6, Sharp 4-5 0-2 8, Akot 3-11 0-0 6, McKnight 4-8 4-4 12, Allen 9-16 0-0 24, Rawls 2-4 1-2 5, Diagne 1-2 0-0 3, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Lander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 5-8 64.
CHARLOTTE (15-11)
Khalifa 9-21 0-0 24, Folkes 4-7 0-0 10, Gipson 4-9 0-0 11, Threadgill 1-5 3-3 6, Williams 3-10 0-1 8, Patterson 3-9 1-4 7, Aldrich 0-3 0-0 0, Milicic 1-3 0-0 2, Graves 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 4-8 68.
Halftime_Charlotte 35-28. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 7-22 (Allen 6-11, Diagne 1-2, McKnight 0-1, Akot 0-3, Hamilton 0-5), Charlotte 14-36 (Khalifa 6-14, Gipson 3-6, Folkes 2-3, Williams 2-6, Threadgill 1-2, Aldrich 0-1, Graves 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 38 (Sharp 10), Charlotte 33 (Williams 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 8 (McKnight 3), Charlotte 16 (Threadgill 4). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 12, Charlotte 10.
