FGFTReb
W. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamilton343-110-02-7116
Sharp324-50-22-10038
Akot393-110-01-6226
McKnight414-84-40-43312
Allen429-160-00-90024
Rawls142-41-20-0215
Diagne111-20-00-1013
Marshall90-00-00-1000
Lander40-00-00-0010
Totals22526-585-85-3881264

Percentages: FG .448, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 6-11, Diagne 1-2, McKnight 0-1, Akot 0-3, Hamilton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sharp 4, Allen).

Turnovers: 15 (McKnight 4, Sharp 4, Allen 2, Hamilton 2, Akot, Diagne, Rawls).

Steals: 5 (Allen, Hamilton, McKnight, Rawls, Sharp).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Khalifa379-210-03-81224
Folkes284-70-00-33310
Gipson384-90-02-73111
Threadgill351-53-31-2416
Williams393-100-12-9118
Patterson303-91-40-3327
Aldrich80-30-01-1000
Milicic71-30-00-0002
Graves40-20-00-0100
Totals22525-694-89-33161068

Percentages: FG .362, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Khalifa 6-14, Gipson 3-6, Folkes 2-3, Williams 2-6, Threadgill 1-2, Aldrich 0-1, Graves 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Folkes, Khalifa, Williams).

Turnovers: 7 (Milicic 2, Williams 2, Folkes, Gipson, Khalifa).

Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Khalifa, Threadgill).

Technical Fouls: Folkes, 10:32 second.

W. Kentucky2834264
Charlotte3527668

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you