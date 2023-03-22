CHARLOTTE (22-14)
Khalifa 8-9 0-0 20, Folkes 5-6 0-2 10, Gipson 4-5 2-2 13, Threadgill 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 2-6 1-2 6, Patterson 5-7 0-0 11, Milicic 1-3 0-0 3, Berry 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-45 3-6 71.
E. KENTUCKY (23-14)
Cozart 3-5 4-6 10, Moreno 5-10 0-0 14, Comer 1-6 1-2 3, Robb 6-12 0-0 17, Blanton 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 3-6 0-0 6, Kapiti 2-4 1-1 5, Buttry 3-4 0-0 9, Ukomadu 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 6-9 68.
Halftime_Charlotte 42-24. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 10-22 (Khalifa 4-5, Gipson 3-4, Patterson 1-1, Milicic 1-3, Williams 1-4, Berry 0-1, Threadgill 0-4), E. Kentucky 12-30 (Robb 5-11, Moreno 4-9, Buttry 3-4, Blanton 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1, Comer 0-4). Rebounds_Charlotte 22 (Williams 5), E. Kentucky 23 (Moreno 7). Assists_Charlotte 17 (Khalifa 4), E. Kentucky 12 (Comer 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 10, E. Kentucky 10. A_771 (9,312).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.