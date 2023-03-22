FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Khalifa338-90-00-44420
Folkes315-60-20-12310
Gipson284-52-20-42113
Threadgill242-60-00-2214
Williams342-61-21-5316
Patterson265-70-00-33011
Milicic131-30-00-1103
Berry112-30-01-2004
Totals20029-453-62-22171071

Percentages: FG .644, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Khalifa 4-5, Gipson 3-4, Patterson 1-1, Milicic 1-3, Williams 1-4, Berry 0-1, Threadgill 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Folkes 2, Khalifa 2, Patterson 2, Berry, Milicic, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Folkes 2, Gipson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cozart253-54-63-40010
Moreno335-100-01-72014
Comer291-61-20-1533
Robb296-120-00-31217
Blanton150-30-00-0100
Walker263-60-03-4226
Kapiti152-41-10-1015
Buttry143-40-00-0109
Ukomadu72-40-01-2024
Jackson50-00-00-1000
Holt20-00-00-0000
Totals20025-546-98-23121068

Percentages: FG .463, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Robb 5-11, Moreno 4-9, Buttry 3-4, Blanton 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1, Comer 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Comer 4, Ukomadu 2, Walker 2, Moreno).

Steals: 4 (Robb 2, Moreno, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte422971
E. Kentucky244468

A_771 (9,312).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

