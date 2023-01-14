UTSA (7-11)
Bofinger 0-3 0-0 0, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Buggs 0-10 1-1 1, Medor 5-11 8-11 18, Richards 5-10 1-2 14, Farmer 2-5 1-1 5, Czumbel 1-1 0-0 2, Aleu 3-5 0-0 6, Tucker 1-1 6-6 8, Sabally 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 17-21 54.
CHARLOTTE (12-5)
Milicic 5-9 3-3 16, Khalifa 6-8 0-0 12, Gipson 0-2 0-0 0, Patterson 1-6 3-4 6, Threadgill 5-7 0-0 14, Williams 4-9 1-3 9, Folkes 4-11 0-0 8, Aldrich 3-4 0-0 7, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-10 72.
Halftime_Charlotte 34-22. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 3-16 (Richards 3-7, Aleu 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Buggs 0-7), Charlotte 9-25 (Threadgill 4-5, Milicic 3-6, Aldrich 1-1, Patterson 1-4, Gipson 0-1, Khalifa 0-1, Larson 0-1, Folkes 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Aldrich. Rebounds_UTSA 27 (Richards 8), Charlotte 30 (Milicic, Khalifa 7). Assists_UTSA 3 (Medor, Farmer, Czumbel 1), Charlotte 14 (Gipson 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 16, Charlotte 18. A_3,189 (9,105).
