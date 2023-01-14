FGFTReb
UTSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bofinger130-30-00-3010
Diouf160-00-00-1020
Buggs280-101-10-2011
Medor335-118-112-51218
Richards335-101-20-80114
Farmer302-51-11-2135
Czumbel161-10-00-2122
Aleu143-50-00-1036
Tucker91-16-61-2008
Sabally50-00-00-1010
Johnson30-10-00-0000
Totals20017-4717-214-2731654

Percentages: FG .362, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Richards 3-7, Aleu 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Buggs 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Medor).

Turnovers: 14 (Farmer 4, Richards 4, Czumbel 2, Aleu, Buggs, Diouf, Medor).

Steals: 2 (Diouf, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Milicic335-93-31-72116
Khalifa216-80-00-73312
Gipson230-20-00-0420
Patterson261-63-41-4106
Threadgill285-70-00-32214
Williams254-91-30-6039
Folkes214-110-01-1108
Aldrich143-40-01-2057
Berry40-00-00-0020
Graves30-00-00-0100
Larson20-10-00-0000
Totals20028-577-104-30141872

Percentages: FG .491, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Threadgill 4-5, Milicic 3-6, Aldrich 1-1, Patterson 1-4, Gipson 0-1, Khalifa 0-1, Larson 0-1, Folkes 0-2, Williams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Gipson 2, Berry, Graves, Khalifa, Milicic, Threadgill).

Steals: 7 (Milicic 3, Williams 2, Gipson, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTSA223254
Charlotte343872

A_3,189 (9,105).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

