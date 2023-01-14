|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bofinger
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Diouf
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Buggs
|28
|0-10
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|Medor
|33
|5-11
|8-11
|2-5
|1
|2
|18
|Richards
|33
|5-10
|1-2
|0-8
|0
|1
|14
|Farmer
|30
|2-5
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Czumbel
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Aleu
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Tucker
|9
|1-1
|6-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Sabally
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-47
|17-21
|4-27
|3
|16
|54
Percentages: FG .362, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Richards 3-7, Aleu 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Buggs 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Medor).
Turnovers: 14 (Farmer 4, Richards 4, Czumbel 2, Aleu, Buggs, Diouf, Medor).
Steals: 2 (Diouf, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Milicic
|33
|5-9
|3-3
|1-7
|2
|1
|16
|Khalifa
|21
|6-8
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|3
|12
|Gipson
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|0
|Patterson
|26
|1-6
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Threadgill
|28
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|14
|Williams
|25
|4-9
|1-3
|0-6
|0
|3
|9
|Folkes
|21
|4-11
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|8
|Aldrich
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|7
|Berry
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Graves
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Larson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|7-10
|4-30
|14
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .491, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Threadgill 4-5, Milicic 3-6, Aldrich 1-1, Patterson 1-4, Gipson 0-1, Khalifa 0-1, Larson 0-1, Folkes 0-2, Williams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Gipson 2, Berry, Graves, Khalifa, Milicic, Threadgill).
Steals: 7 (Milicic 3, Williams 2, Gipson, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTSA
|22
|32
|—
|54
|Charlotte
|34
|38
|—
|72
A_3,189 (9,105).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.