AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball2234.2183-447.40988-23863-72.87551723.5
Rozier3735.7297-717.41498-29797-115.84378921.3
Oubre3532.6263-624.42180-260100-140.71470620.2
Washington4632.5264-592.44696-26083-108.76970715.4
Hayward2232.3111-262.42424-8150-65.76929613.5
Plumlee4728.3216-325.6650-0124-204.60855611.8
McDaniels4726.9192-416.46259-17179-92.85952211.1
Richards3817.3120-192.6250-077-105.7333178.3
Smith2525.883-201.41311-4925-34.7352028.1
Williams1613.842-70.6000-025-34.7351096.8
Maledon3516.162-152.40820-6249-56.8751935.5
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2513.940-120.33316-6315-22.6821114.4
McGowens2012.825-59.4249-2314-17.824733.7
Jones259.128-56.5003-118-11.727672.7
Thor3410.732-88.36413-4914-20.700912.7
TEAM47243.21972-4357.453520-1578827-1102.7505291112.6
OPPONENTS47243.22025-4194.483609-1673928-1182.7855587118.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball23911145.21818.277025667
Rozier371151524.11955.370034907
Oubre521271795.1421.21040554413
Washington501642144.71092.41210396751
Hayward18861044.7874.026018456
Plumlee1623004629.81693.61390327032
McDaniels371822194.7962.01360536626
Richards991212205.821.686083030
Smith1156672.71265.0610393812
Williams2169905.65.3270111213
Maledon975842.4862.536027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight544492.0281.129013184
McGowens523281.417.9120494
Jones1931502.05.23005911
Thor1741581.715.42506178
TEAM5731541211445.0119325.49920373618231
OPPONENTS5041660216446.0125126.69720305682285

