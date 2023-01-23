|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|22
|34.2
|183-447
|.409
|88-238
|63-72
|.875
|517
|23.5
|Rozier
|37
|35.7
|297-717
|.414
|98-297
|97-115
|.843
|789
|21.3
|Oubre
|35
|32.6
|263-624
|.421
|80-260
|100-140
|.714
|706
|20.2
|Washington
|46
|32.5
|264-592
|.446
|96-260
|83-108
|.769
|707
|15.4
|Hayward
|22
|32.3
|111-262
|.424
|24-81
|50-65
|.769
|296
|13.5
|Plumlee
|47
|28.3
|216-325
|.665
|0-0
|124-204
|.608
|556
|11.8
|McDaniels
|47
|26.9
|192-416
|.462
|59-171
|79-92
|.859
|522
|11.1
|Richards
|38
|17.3
|120-192
|.625
|0-0
|77-105
|.733
|317
|8.3
|Smith
|25
|25.8
|83-201
|.413
|11-49
|25-34
|.735
|202
|8.1
|Williams
|16
|13.8
|42-70
|.600
|0-0
|25-34
|.735
|109
|6.8
|Maledon
|35
|16.1
|62-152
|.408
|20-62
|49-56
|.875
|193
|5.5
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|25
|13.9
|40-120
|.333
|16-63
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.4
|McGowens
|20
|12.8
|25-59
|.424
|9-23
|14-17
|.824
|73
|3.7
|Jones
|25
|9.1
|28-56
|.500
|3-11
|8-11
|.727
|67
|2.7
|Thor
|34
|10.7
|32-88
|.364
|13-49
|14-20
|.700
|91
|2.7
|TEAM
|47
|243.2
|1972-4357
|.453
|520-1578
|827-1102
|.750
|5291
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|47
|243.2
|2025-4194
|.483
|609-1673
|928-1182
|.785
|5587
|118.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|23
|91
|114
|5.2
|181
|8.2
|77
|0
|25
|66
|7
|Rozier
|37
|115
|152
|4.1
|195
|5.3
|70
|0
|34
|90
|7
|Oubre
|52
|127
|179
|5.1
|42
|1.2
|104
|0
|55
|44
|13
|Washington
|50
|164
|214
|4.7
|109
|2.4
|121
|0
|39
|67
|51
|Hayward
|18
|86
|104
|4.7
|87
|4.0
|26
|0
|18
|45
|6
|Plumlee
|162
|300
|462
|9.8
|169
|3.6
|139
|0
|32
|70
|32
|McDaniels
|37
|182
|219
|4.7
|96
|2.0
|136
|0
|53
|66
|26
|Richards
|99
|121
|220
|5.8
|21
|.6
|86
|0
|8
|30
|30
|Smith
|11
|56
|67
|2.7
|126
|5.0
|61
|0
|39
|38
|12
|Williams
|21
|69
|90
|5.6
|5
|.3
|27
|0
|11
|12
|13
|Maledon
|9
|75
|84
|2.4
|86
|2.5
|36
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|44
|49
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|18
|4
|McGowens
|5
|23
|28
|1.4
|17
|.9
|12
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Jones
|19
|31
|50
|2.0
|5
|.2
|30
|0
|5
|9
|11
|Thor
|17
|41
|58
|1.7
|15
|.4
|25
|0
|6
|17
|8
|TEAM
|573
|1541
|2114
|45.0
|1193
|25.4
|992
|0
|373
|618
|231
|OPPONENTS
|504
|1660
|2164
|46.0
|1251
|26.6
|972
|0
|305
|682
|285
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.