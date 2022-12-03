AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Rozier1437.4111-292.38036-11834-41.82929220.9
Oubre2231.7166-381.43650-16053-75.70743519.8
Ball332.722-53.41510-324-5.8005819.3
Hayward1132.365-146.44516-4233-43.76717916.3
Washington2232.1130-296.43944-12651-63.81035516.1
McDaniels2225.878-180.43328-7629-34.8532139.7
Richards2219.480-129.6200-050-68.7352109.5
Smith1527.962-134.46310-306-12.5001409.3
Plumlee2227.575-132.5680-053-91.5822039.2
Maledon2016.739-85.45912-3220-23.8701105.5
Bouknight1917.238-113.33614-5910-16.6251005.3
McGowens710.79-20.4504-88-9.889304.3
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
Jones138.516-34.4712-85-8.625393.0
Thor1410.412-38.3164-207-9.778352.5
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM22245.7907-2040.445230-711366-500.7322410109.5
OPPONENTS22245.7929-1974.471258-769423-530.7982539115.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Rozier2046664.7815.826010363
Oubre34831175.3281.369038256
Ball011113.7217.0803111
Hayward740474.3484.41007283
Washington25761014.6452.0600144020
McDaniels23791024.6472.1640203012
Richards68811496.814.649022018
Smith940493.3855.7340272310
Plumlee661301968.9914.1730124313
Maledon545502.5532.720017244
Bouknight540452.4261.42809184
McGowens156.981.120233
Williams4482.70.030020
Jones915241.82.2120227
Thor821292.18.680395
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM284716100045.555725.34660166314109
OPPONENTS251770102146.456725.84610154332158

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

