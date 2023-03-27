|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|63
|35.3
|493-1188
|.415
|165-505
|178-220
|.809
|1329
|21.1
|Oubre
|48
|32.3
|353-819
|.431
|108-339
|158-208
|.760
|972
|20.3
|Washington
|71
|32.8
|415-948
|.438
|142-415
|121-167
|.725
|1093
|15.4
|Hayward
|50
|31.5
|276-581
|.475
|52-160
|129-159
|.811
|733
|14.7
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|54
|25.7
|186-452
|.412
|24-111
|78-106
|.736
|474
|8.8
|Williams
|39
|18.2
|136-213
|.638
|0-0
|60-88
|.682
|332
|8.5
|Richards
|60
|18.5
|178-287
|.620
|0-0
|122-163
|.748
|478
|8.0
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|17.2
|27-66
|.409
|17-38
|12-19
|.632
|83
|6.4
|Maledon
|38
|16.4
|67-168
|.399
|21-67
|51-58
|.879
|206
|5.4
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|28
|13.0
|42-127
|.331
|17-67
|15-22
|.682
|116
|4.1
|McGowens
|40
|15.2
|51-142
|.359
|17-55
|39-50
|.780
|158
|4.0
|Thor
|63
|12.3
|75-184
|.408
|29-94
|23-35
|.657
|202
|3.2
|Jones
|40
|10.5
|50-89
|.562
|3-12
|15-20
|.750
|118
|3.0
|TEAM
|76
|242.0
|3145-6911
|.455
|807-2462
|1350-1804
|.748
|8447
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|76
|242.0
|3252-6837
|.476
|940-2632
|1456-1834
|.794
|8900
|117.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|208
|259
|4.1
|319
|5.1
|119
|0
|74
|134
|16
|Oubre
|65
|184
|249
|5.2
|54
|1.1
|141
|0
|68
|64
|18
|Washington
|71
|279
|350
|4.9
|168
|2.4
|186
|0
|65
|107
|79
|Hayward
|33
|182
|215
|4.3
|206
|4.1
|70
|0
|42
|99
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|27
|140
|167
|3.1
|261
|4.8
|122
|0
|75
|82
|25
|Williams
|81
|180
|261
|6.7
|18
|.5
|83
|0
|25
|34
|41
|Richards
|138
|238
|376
|6.3
|34
|.6
|142
|0
|10
|54
|65
|Mykhailiuk
|5
|13
|18
|1.4
|16
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Maledon
|10
|82
|92
|2.4
|95
|2.5
|42
|0
|28
|36
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|49
|54
|1.9
|28
|1.0
|30
|0
|14
|19
|5
|McGowens
|17
|52
|69
|1.7
|39
|1.0
|36
|0
|10
|28
|6
|Thor
|33
|90
|123
|2.0
|27
|.4
|59
|0
|22
|30
|19
|Jones
|32
|64
|96
|2.4
|7
|.2
|57
|0
|12
|21
|22
|TEAM
|849
|2546
|3395
|44.7
|1903
|25.0
|1548
|1
|601
|1013
|391
|OPPONENTS
|829
|2699
|3528
|46.4
|1964
|25.8
|1554
|0
|509
|1063
|437
