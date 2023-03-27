AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6335.3493-1188.415165-505178-220.809132921.1
Oubre4832.3353-819.431108-339158-208.76097220.3
Washington7132.8415-948.438142-415121-167.725109315.4
Hayward5031.5276-581.47552-160129-159.81173314.7
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith5425.7186-452.41224-11178-106.7364748.8
Williams3918.2136-213.6380-060-88.6823328.5
Richards6018.5178-287.6200-0122-163.7484788.0
Mykhailiuk1317.227-66.40917-3812-19.632836.4
Maledon3816.467-168.39921-6751-58.8792065.4
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2813.042-127.33117-6715-22.6821164.1
McGowens4015.251-142.35917-5539-50.7801584.0
Thor6312.375-184.40829-9423-35.6572023.2
Jones4010.550-89.5623-1215-20.7501183.0
TEAM76242.03145-6911.455807-24621350-1804.7488447111.1
OPPONENTS76242.03252-6837.476940-26321456-1834.7948900117.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512082594.13195.111907413416
Oubre651842495.2541.11410686418
Washington712793504.91682.418606510779
Hayward331822154.32064.1700429912
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith271401673.12614.81220758225
Williams811802616.718.5830253441
Richards1382383766.334.61420105465
Mykhailiuk513181.4161.2110571
Maledon1082922.4952.542028366
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight549541.9281.030014195
McGowens1752691.7391.036010286
Thor33901232.027.4590223019
Jones3264962.47.2570122122
TEAM8492546339544.7190325.0154816011013391
OPPONENTS8292699352846.4196425.8155405091063437

