AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier5835.7458-1108.413154-469168-208.808123821.3
Oubre4432.7326-763.427104-319141-183.77089720.4
Washington6432.8367-832.441130-370112-152.73797615.3
Hayward4331.7234-503.46546-142106-131.80962014.4
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4725.2162-383.42321-9467-92.7284128.8
Williams3717.7125-195.6410-054-78.6923048.2
Richards5417.8157-256.6130-0107-143.7484217.8
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
Mykhailiuk612.39-22.4095-112-5.400254.2
McGowens3314.741-112.36614-4327-36.7501233.7
Jones349.138-72.5283-1214-18.778932.7
Thor5611.553-147.36118-7218-29.6211422.5
TEAM69242.22871-6319.454744-22581229-1642.7487715111.8
OPPONENTS69242.22965-6222.477861-23981317-1661.7938108117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier511942454.22895.011206412016
Oubre641712355.3501.11320615517
Washington632493124.91522.41710579574
Hayward311571884.41683.9640388811
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith211121332.82134.51040656822
Williams741632376.415.4810253140
Richards1251873125.826.51230104658
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
Mykhailiuk2571.25.840120
McGowens1346591.827.82308194
Jones2444682.06.2380101216
Thor32701021.825.4460172412
TEAM7952306310144.9172124.914141547912356
OPPONENTS7622452321446.6179726.014110457982402

