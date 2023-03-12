|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|58
|35.7
|458-1108
|.413
|154-469
|168-208
|.808
|1238
|21.3
|Oubre
|44
|32.7
|326-763
|.427
|104-319
|141-183
|.770
|897
|20.4
|Washington
|64
|32.8
|367-832
|.441
|130-370
|112-152
|.737
|976
|15.3
|Hayward
|43
|31.7
|234-503
|.465
|46-142
|106-131
|.809
|620
|14.4
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|47
|25.2
|162-383
|.423
|21-94
|67-92
|.728
|412
|8.8
|Williams
|37
|17.7
|125-195
|.641
|0-0
|54-78
|.692
|304
|8.2
|Richards
|54
|17.8
|157-256
|.613
|0-0
|107-143
|.748
|421
|7.8
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|Mykhailiuk
|6
|12.3
|9-22
|.409
|5-11
|2-5
|.400
|25
|4.2
|McGowens
|33
|14.7
|41-112
|.366
|14-43
|27-36
|.750
|123
|3.7
|Jones
|34
|9.1
|38-72
|.528
|3-12
|14-18
|.778
|93
|2.7
|Thor
|56
|11.5
|53-147
|.361
|18-72
|18-29
|.621
|142
|2.5
|TEAM
|69
|242.2
|2871-6319
|.454
|744-2258
|1229-1642
|.748
|7715
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|69
|242.2
|2965-6222
|.477
|861-2398
|1317-1661
|.793
|8108
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|194
|245
|4.2
|289
|5.0
|112
|0
|64
|120
|16
|Oubre
|64
|171
|235
|5.3
|50
|1.1
|132
|0
|61
|55
|17
|Washington
|63
|249
|312
|4.9
|152
|2.4
|171
|0
|57
|95
|74
|Hayward
|31
|157
|188
|4.4
|168
|3.9
|64
|0
|38
|88
|11
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|21
|112
|133
|2.8
|213
|4.5
|104
|0
|65
|68
|22
|Williams
|74
|163
|237
|6.4
|15
|.4
|81
|0
|25
|31
|40
|Richards
|125
|187
|312
|5.8
|26
|.5
|123
|0
|10
|46
|58
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|Mykhailiuk
|2
|5
|7
|1.2
|5
|.8
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|McGowens
|13
|46
|59
|1.8
|27
|.8
|23
|0
|8
|19
|4
|Jones
|24
|44
|68
|2.0
|6
|.2
|38
|0
|10
|12
|16
|Thor
|32
|70
|102
|1.8
|25
|.4
|46
|0
|17
|24
|12
|TEAM
|795
|2306
|3101
|44.9
|1721
|24.9
|1414
|1
|547
|912
|356
|OPPONENTS
|762
|2452
|3214
|46.6
|1797
|26.0
|1411
|0
|457
|982
|402
